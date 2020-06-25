IDGC of Centre JSC : “Rosseti Centre Orelenergo” to increase the reliability of power supply in the Livensky district

23.06.2020

The branch 'Rosseti Centre Orelenergo' continues to improve the reliability of energy supply in the Livensky district. In 2020, the towns of Pokrovka and Ivanovka became the objects of close attention of power engineers, from which the largest number of complaints were received about the quality and stability of energy supply.

These technical and organizational measures will increase the reliability of energy supply not only for domestic consumers, but also for the large agribusiness enterprise in the district - Znamensky SGC.

'These measures are aimed at increasing the stability of the electric grid complex. Their implementation will minimize the number of technological violations and reduce the number of power outages associated with them,' stressed Dmitry Malygin, chief of the Livensky Distribution Zone.