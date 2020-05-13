IDGC of Centre JSC : “Rosseti Centre Smolenskenergo” completed the grid connection of the first Leroy Merlin shopping centre in the region

12.05.2020

Power engineers of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Smolenskenergo' has been working on the grid connection of the future Leroy Merlin shopping centre in Smolensk since 2019. So, in May last year, temporary electricity was supplied to the construction site of the shopping centre. And at the end of April this year, the power engineers supplied voltage to the facility. The capacity provided to the future shopping centre was 1 MW.

As part of the contract for the grid connection, the power engineers laid 6 kV cable power lines with a total length of 1.615 km, installed 6 kV overhead power lines with a length of 0.996 km, reconstructed a 6 kV bay at the 110/35/6 kV 'Severnaya' substation with installation of a draw-out element equipped with vacuum circuit breakers with a set of analog-to-digital converters and microprocessor protection. During the construction of the power line, modern materials and technologies were used, which will ensure high reliability of the power supply of the shopping centre. The power source was the 110/35/6 kV 'Severnaya' substation.

After the opening of the shopping centre in Smolensk there will be an additional more than 150 new jobs. The grid connection of such facilities is under special control of the head of Rosseti's group of companies, Pavel Livinskiy.

'I express my gratitude to the power engineers of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Smolenskenergo' for the quick connection of our facility to the power grid. We are all working in difficult conditions that adjust the deadlines, so it is especially important that everything goes smoothly at every stage of the construction of the facility. The shopping centre received electricity even earlier than the deadlines for the completion of the contract, for which many thanks to Smolenskenergo,' commented Sergey Elizararov, General Director of the developer - partner of Leroy Merlin

Commissioning of the facility is scheduled for the III quarter of this year.