Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IDGC of Centre JSC : “Rosseti Centre Smolenskenergo” completed the grid connection of the first Leroy Merlin shopping centre in the region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 02:25am EDT
12.05.2020

Power engineers of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Smolenskenergo' has been working on the grid connection of the future Leroy Merlin shopping centre in Smolensk since 2019. So, in May last year, temporary electricity was supplied to the construction site of the shopping centre. And at the end of April this year, the power engineers supplied voltage to the facility. The capacity provided to the future shopping centre was 1 MW.

As part of the contract for the grid connection, the power engineers laid 6 kV cable power lines with a total length of 1.615 km, installed 6 kV overhead power lines with a length of 0.996 km, reconstructed a 6 kV bay at the 110/35/6 kV 'Severnaya' substation with installation of a draw-out element equipped with vacuum circuit breakers with a set of analog-to-digital converters and microprocessor protection. During the construction of the power line, modern materials and technologies were used, which will ensure high reliability of the power supply of the shopping centre. The power source was the 110/35/6 kV 'Severnaya' substation.

After the opening of the shopping centre in Smolensk there will be an additional more than 150 new jobs. The grid connection of such facilities is under special control of the head of Rosseti's group of companies, Pavel Livinskiy.

'I express my gratitude to the power engineers of the branch 'Rosseti Centre Smolenskenergo' for the quick connection of our facility to the power grid. We are all working in difficult conditions that adjust the deadlines, so it is especially important that everything goes smoothly at every stage of the construction of the facility. The shopping centre received electricity even earlier than the deadlines for the completion of the contract, for which many thanks to Smolenskenergo,' commented Sergey Elizararov, General Director of the developer - partner of Leroy Merlin

Commissioning of the facility is scheduled for the III quarter of this year.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 06:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:40aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk warns global container demand to shrink this year
RE
02:40aNATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : Global Economy & Markets, Weekly Roundup 12/05/20
PU
02:40aSINOPAC FINANCIAL : Holdings Announces the Seventh Term of Directors and Independent Directors
PU
02:40aUzbekistan has improved its position in the Bertelsmann Stiftung's Transformation Index 2020
PU
02:40aBrewin Dolphin profit falls as market sell-off eats into assets
RE
02:39aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : posts deep loss as coronavirus outbreak hits sales
RE
02:39aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk warns global container demand to shrink this year
RE
02:38aSONY : reports 57% drop in fourth-quarter profit, declines to give outlook
RE
02:38aUSHIO : Lighting maker Ushio founder quits as chairman after 50 yrs at helm
AQ
02:37aCommerzbank plunges to loss as pandemic thwarts recovery
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : German economy ministry open to supporting Thyssenkrupp - paper
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: Strong customer business in the first quarter of 2020 - Effects of coronavirus w..
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Trump wants California to let automaker Tesla reopen assembly plant
5SAF-HOLLAND : SAF-HOLLAND SE: SAF-HOLLAND: Solid first quarter 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group