IDGC of Centre JSC : “Rosseti Centre Smolenskenergo” increased the electrical safety of a gymnasium under construction for gifted children in the city of Smolensk

07/15/2020 | 03:01am EDT
14.07.2020

In July 2020, the branch 'Rosseti Centre Smolenskenergo' completed the removal of electric grid facilities in order to ensure the safety of the educational process on the territory of the gymnasium for 110 places on Sverdlov Street in the city of Smolensk. The work was performed as part of the additional service of the branch 'Reconstruction of electric grid facilities of IDGC of Centre, PJSC in the interests of customers'.

In order to ensure the safety of children and increase the reliability of energy supply, the reconstruction of the existing power line was completed using an uninsulated wire. Power engineers secured the territory of the future gymnasium and constructed more than 80 metres of the line with a modern insulated wire and removed a pole outside the territory of the children's institution.

The completion of the construction of the gymnasium building for teaching children of four to seven years old according to a special in-depth program based on the data of the Administration of Smolensk is scheduled for 1 September of this year, after which the procedures for putting the facility into operation and obtaining a license will begin.

The need for reconstruction of overhead power lines is dictated, including by increasing requirements for ensuring electrical safety in territories of children's institutions. Work is carried out on the territory of schools, kindergartens, orphanages, boarding schools, children's health camps, sports facilities, playgrounds. According to existing rules, lines with a voltage of 0.4-10 kV should be taken outside these facilities. The range of measures includes work on transferring energy facilities outside these institutions, replacing sections of overhead lines with cable lines laid in the ground, or replacing bare wire with a safer self-supporting insulated wire - SIW.

Ensuring the safety of electric grid facilities and preventing electric injuries is an absolute priority in the work of Rosseti Centre. During the summer holidays, power engineers implement a set of measures to ensure electrical safety near children's institutions. Specialists conduct regular inspections of equipment of overhead power lines, distribution points and transformer substations, check for locks and special signs warning of the danger of electric shock, the availability of fences, locking and grounding devices.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 07:00:03 UTC
