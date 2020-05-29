Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IDGC of Centre JSC : “Rosseti Centre Tverenergo” connects social facilities and consumers of small and medium-sized businesses to electric grids

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 04:01am EDT
28.05.2020

Since the beginning of 2020, power engineers of the Tver branch of Rosseti Centre have completed 1,074 contracts for connection to electric grids. Their total capacity was more than 18 MW. Tverenergo continues to carry out work on grid connection of consumers during the difficult epidemiological situation in the country.

One of the significant for the economic and industrial potential of the region was the connection of additional equipment of the 'Almaz' research and production association named after academician A.A. Raspletin.

NPO Almaz is one of the most successful enterprises in the military-industrial complex of Russia, a world-recognized leader in the development of the latest anti-aircraft missile systems for air defense, anti-missile and aerospace defense.

To connect the equipment of the defense complex, the Tver branch of Rosseti Centre carried out the reconstruction of three feeding centres. So, at the 35/10 kV substation 'Dmitrova Gora', power engineers installed unloading automation with the installation of microprocessor relay protection devices and automation. At the 35 kV overhead line 'ZMI-Ploski' with a tap to the 35/10 kV substation 'Energetik', relay protection equipment was replaced by relay protection and automation equipment on a microprocessor base. The power engineers replaced side-mounted transformers at the same section.

Also, during the period of restrictive measures in the country and the Tver region, the branch 'Rosseti Centre Tverenergo' connected electric installations of NP 'International Academy of Helicopter Sports' in the Konakovsky district to the power grid. The grid connection of power equipment made by Tverenergo's power engineers will provide power supply to a fish farm for organizing leisure activities for visitors to 'International Academy of Helicopter Sports'.

Another social facility connected by Tverenergo in April was the industrial zone of the 'Zmeyevo' airport of the 'Converse Avia' airline in the Kalininsky district. The heliport 'Zmeyevo' is the only civil aviation heliport in the Tver region. Currently, much attention is paid to the development of the airport infrastructure. The Tver branch of Rosseti Centre provided electricity in the first category of reliability, so that the helipad can receive and send helicopters of all types day and night. The Tver aviation link of the Federal State Budgetary Institution 'Zhukovsky ARC of EMERCOM of Russia' is based here. Together with sanitation doctors of the regional clinical hospital, employees of the EMERCOM of Russia carry out round-the-clock duty. In addition to providing assistance in transporting seriously ill and injured airplanes, the Ministry of Emergencies also monitors the fire hazard in the Tver region.

'By the end of the year, Tverenergo will provide electricity for about 2,400 more facilities with a total capacity of more than 52 MW,' notes First Deputy General Director - Chief Engineer of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region Alexander Pilyugin. 'In the future we plan to fully satisfy the growing needs of the region in new energy capacities, paying special attention to facilities of social significance. And the grid connection of consumers of small and medium-sized businesses, the most affected by the difficult epidemiological situation in the country, will maintain financial stability and provide support for the economic infrastructure of the Tver region.'

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 08:00:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:36aMINOAN : Report and Financial Statements – 31.10.19
PU
04:36aQuarterly Gross Domestic Product
PU
04:36aLOAN REPAYMENT HOLIDAYS : reasons for denial of restructuring to be made clear to borrower
PU
04:36aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA S A : Payment of dividends related to the 2019 financial year
PU
04:36aGLORY : Notice of the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04:35aR. STAHL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:32aALS : Korea Midland power bans Australian lab ALS; police assess probe
RE
04:32aNEXT BIOMETRICS : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
AQ
04:31aSSE : Renewables awards £2.15m to projects across Highlands
PU
04:31aGENESTACK : Signs Multi-Year Agreement With AstraZeneca to Implement Genestack :'s Omics Data Manager
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Google Explores Vodafone Idea Stake as Part of India Push, FT Reports
3RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT: Press Release - Cost reduction plan project 2o22
4SANOFI SA : SANOFI : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints four new people to executive committee
5FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : Helios acquires hospital in western Germany

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group