IDGC of Centre JSC : “Rosseti Centre Tverenergo” connects social facilities and consumers of small and medium-sized businesses to electric grids

28.05.2020

Since the beginning of 2020, power engineers of the Tver branch of Rosseti Centre have completed 1,074 contracts for connection to electric grids. Their total capacity was more than 18 MW. Tverenergo continues to carry out work on grid connection of consumers during the difficult epidemiological situation in the country.

One of the significant for the economic and industrial potential of the region was the connection of additional equipment of the 'Almaz' research and production association named after academician A.A. Raspletin.

NPO Almaz is one of the most successful enterprises in the military-industrial complex of Russia, a world-recognized leader in the development of the latest anti-aircraft missile systems for air defense, anti-missile and aerospace defense.

To connect the equipment of the defense complex, the Tver branch of Rosseti Centre carried out the reconstruction of three feeding centres. So, at the 35/10 kV substation 'Dmitrova Gora', power engineers installed unloading automation with the installation of microprocessor relay protection devices and automation. At the 35 kV overhead line 'ZMI-Ploski' with a tap to the 35/10 kV substation 'Energetik', relay protection equipment was replaced by relay protection and automation equipment on a microprocessor base. The power engineers replaced side-mounted transformers at the same section.

Also, during the period of restrictive measures in the country and the Tver region, the branch 'Rosseti Centre Tverenergo' connected electric installations of NP 'International Academy of Helicopter Sports' in the Konakovsky district to the power grid. The grid connection of power equipment made by Tverenergo's power engineers will provide power supply to a fish farm for organizing leisure activities for visitors to 'International Academy of Helicopter Sports'.

Another social facility connected by Tverenergo in April was the industrial zone of the 'Zmeyevo' airport of the 'Converse Avia' airline in the Kalininsky district. The heliport 'Zmeyevo' is the only civil aviation heliport in the Tver region. Currently, much attention is paid to the development of the airport infrastructure. The Tver branch of Rosseti Centre provided electricity in the first category of reliability, so that the helipad can receive and send helicopters of all types day and night. The Tver aviation link of the Federal State Budgetary Institution 'Zhukovsky ARC of EMERCOM of Russia' is based here. Together with sanitation doctors of the regional clinical hospital, employees of the EMERCOM of Russia carry out round-the-clock duty. In addition to providing assistance in transporting seriously ill and injured airplanes, the Ministry of Emergencies also monitors the fire hazard in the Tver region.

'By the end of the year, Tverenergo will provide electricity for about 2,400 more facilities with a total capacity of more than 52 MW,' notes First Deputy General Director - Chief Engineer of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region Alexander Pilyugin. 'In the future we plan to fully satisfy the growing needs of the region in new energy capacities, paying special attention to facilities of social significance. And the grid connection of consumers of small and medium-sized businesses, the most affected by the difficult epidemiological situation in the country, will maintain financial stability and provide support for the economic infrastructure of the Tver region.'