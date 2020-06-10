IDGC of Volga JSC : Power engineers of Samara Grids remind children of elecrical safety rules

1 june 2020

Distance learning has ended, it is time for school holidays - outdoor recreation or near ponds. During this period, the problem of injuries and accidents caused by careless behavior near power facilities and improper handling of electricity becomes especially urgent. Power engineers of the Samara Grids branch of Rosseti Volga (a brand of IDGC of Volga, PJSC) urge parents to tell children about electrical safety rules!

Everyone is so used to electricity that they often forget about the dangers that it lurks in itself. Electricity is odorless, colorless, and tasteless, so it is impossible to recognize an electric shock in advance. Yes, and you can get an electric discharge without touching the high-voltage wires - when you approach them less than 1.5 meters, an electric arc appears, and a person becomes part of the circuit 'conductor - arm - trunk - leg - floor - earth'. An electric shock can result in very serious consequences, including resuscitation and death.

To avoid trouble, you must follow the rules of electrical safety both at home and on the street.

Pay attention to the warning signs 'Stop! Voltage!', 'Danger! Keep out!', 'Caution! Electric voltage!', which are located on the supports of overhead power lines, fences and doors of electrical installations. It is strictly forbidden to approach the poles, climb on them and play under overhead power lines. Do not open doors and go inside transformer substations and touch the elements of power equipment. It is strictly forbidden, due to mortal danger, to approach a sagging or dangling wire. In wet weather, in no case should you use powered devices on the street. Power engineers remind you that you should not use a monopod (a tripod for a selfie) near power lines.

The cause of accidents may be improper use of electrical appliances in the domestic environment. Do not allow the use of switches, call buttons, and outlets with broken covers. It is dangerous to use household appliances near water and to touch them with wet or damp hands. It is forbidden to turn off electrical appliances by pulling the wire out of the socket, to leave unattended electric heaters, especially near flammable objects. In no case should you close the ventilation openings in the case of the appliance (for example, a microwave oven), or allow liquids and metal objects to enter the case.

It is strictly forbidden to fish in the security areas of power lines, near warning signs of the danger of electric shock, and also under existing overhead lines. You must be extremely careful when moving under the wires of power lines. The rods must be folded in advance to avoid accidentally touching the wires or moving the rod close to the overhead wires. Modern rods are made of carbon fiber - a material that is a conductor of electric current. When buying a fishing rod, you should pay attention to the inscriptions on the rod body, which indicates the danger of fishing under power lines and during thunderstorms.

It is forbidden to violate the rules of security areas of electric grid facilities, to throw foreign objects onto wires, to conduct work under the air lines without permission. When leaving the city and in the woodlands, be vigilant and strictly observe the fire safety rules in the security areas of the power transmission line, do not burn grass and do not make fires under the wires.

If open doors of electrical installations are found as well as damaged (dropped) supports, sagging or dangling wires falling to the ground, in no case should you approach it closer than 8-10 meters and penetrate into electrical installations. Report this to the hotline of the Samara branch of Rosseti Volga by phone 8 (846) 339-35-74 or to the nearest power distribution zone.

Remember: strict observance of electrical safety rules will save your life!