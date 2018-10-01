IDI Consulting : Helps Fund Blood Cancer Research and Treatments Through the Light The Night Walk

IDI Consulting today announced its participation in the Leukemia &
Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk for the third straight year. To
show support for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and their fight to cure
blood cancer, IDI Consulting has created a team to raise funds for and
walk in the Light The Night Walk on October 11th.
The 2018 Light The Night Walk’s fundraising goal is $1,0220,000, and the
surrounding community has raised over a fourth of the overall goal, so
far. IDI Consulting has made an initial contribution to this cause and
will donate additional funds through fundraising efforts, which include
a Hole-in-One Contest at Fox Chapel Golf Club with all proceeds going
directly to the Light The Night campaign effort. Every dollar donated to
the IDI Consulting Light The Night Team will be matched 100% by the
company.
“We keep supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night
Walk because they help fund cutting-edge research to advance cures for
cancer and ensure that patients have access to quality, affordable care.
There isn’t a cure for cancer yet, and until there is we will continue
to help fund research that could eliminate cancer,” says William Thomas,
IDI Consulting Managing Partner.
To learn more about and make a donation to IDI Consulting’s fundraising
team, visit: https://pages.lightthenight.org/wpa/Pttsbrgh18/IDIConsultingLLC
About Light The Night
Light The Night is a signature fundraising event for the Leukemia &
Lymphoma Society that raises funds for lifesaving research to find blood
cancer cures and support individuals currently battling cancer. Nearly 1
million people participate in 140 walks across North America. For more
information, visit: LightTheNight.org.
About IDI Consulting
Located in Pittsburgh, New York City and Houston, IDI Consulting is
dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic
methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process
Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development,
Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database
Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software
Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com
for more information.
