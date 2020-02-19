Log in
IDPOD: Presidential Primary Q&A

02/19/2020 | 03:16pm EST

Description: Lindsey, Jesse and IDP Executive Director Elle Casner talk about the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary Election on March 10, why we no longer have a caucus and what you need to know to vote.

Get more info on the 2020 primaries at idahodems.org/2020primary

Follow Idaho Dems at idahodems.org

Twitter: @idahodems

Facebook: /idahodems

Instagram: @idahodems

IDPOD is a part of the EaseDrop Podcast Network

Support IDPOD by donating to their Tip Jar: https://tips.pinecast.com/jar/idpod

Send us your feedback online: https://pinecast.com/feedback/idpod/0f1c52f8-8abe-4f03-bd18-b3fee32ca2db

Disclaimer

Idaho Democratic Party published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 20:15:04 UTC
