Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IDS Makes National Mortgage Professionals Inaugural List of Top Mortgage Workplaces

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 03:15pm EST

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced it has been named to National Mortgage Professional magazine's inaugural list of Top Mortgage Employers in the Service Providers category. IDS was one of only 10 service providers to be recognized on this year's list.

IDS Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced it has been named to National Mortgage Professional magazine's inaugural list of Top Mortgage Employers in the Service Providers category. IDS was one of only 10 service providers to be recognized on this year's list.

Honorees were selected based on employee nominations, with a specific focus on the benefits and culture of their respective employers. According to the magazine's editorial staff, what distinguished IDS as a Top Mortgage Employer was the company's propensity for attracting, "thorough, thoughtful, fun-loving, tech-savvy individuals with a passion for customer service."

In addition, employees cited the firm's family-friendly culture as another reason for inclusion on this year's list, noting: "IDS's family-first mentality translates into not only offering exceptional employee benefits but also recognizing the very human essence of its employees' lives. Personal and professional milestones, such as birthdays and work anniversaries are routinely celebrated, and extra comfort and support are given to employees whose families are facing difficult circumstances."

"Mortgage is an inherently service-driven business, and IDS has always strived to reflect that reality in our own operations," said IDS Vice President and General Manager Mark Mackey. "Throughout our more than 30 years in business, we've been fortunate enough to have attracted so many talented, like-minded individuals and feel truly honored that our employees would classify us as a Top Mortgage Workplace."

To read the magazine's January issue, which includes the full list of winners, visit https://www.nxtbook.com/nxtbooks/nmpmedia/nmp_201901/index.php#/56.

About IDS, Inc.:

IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regards to major industry compliance changes. Learn more at: https://info.idsdoc.com/.

News Source: International Document Services, Inc.

Related link: https://info.idsdoc.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/ids-makes-national-mortgage-professionals-inaugural-list-of-top-mortgage-workplaces/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pTrump warns he could abandon China trade deal as advisers tout progress
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pIDS Makes National Mortgage Professional’s Inaugural List of Top Mortgage Workplaces
SE
03:15pCorrection to Story on U.S. Economic Indicators
DJ
03:14pGlobal stocks fall on China weakness, tempered trade hopes
RE
03:13pWall Street flat; strong GDP counters Trump-Kim summit failure
RE
03:12pStocks fall on China weakness, tempered trade hopes
RE
02:48pVenezuela's oil exports drop 40 percent after U.S. sanctions - data
RE
02:45pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Treasurer Robert Sprague Announces 1% Minimum Loan Discount for Ag-LINK Program
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
2ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.