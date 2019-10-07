IDS Signs Preferred Partner Agreement with Mortgage Builder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct 07, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today it has signed a preferred partnership agreement with Mortgage Builder, a provider of award-winning mortgage loan origination and servicing software systems. As part of the agreement, IDS and Mortgage Builder have begun to develop a fresh integration between idsDoc and Mortgage Builder's LOS platform to ensure superior system-to-system connectivity and seamless data transfer using the MISMO Version 3.4 data standard.



"The integration between idsDoc and our clients' LOS platforms has always been of the utmost priority to IDS, and the renewed agreement with a premier LOS provider like Mortgage Builder reinforces this commitment," said IDS Vice President and General Manager Mark Mackey. "We welcome the opportunity to expand our relationship with Mortgage Builder and enhance the experience our mutual clients receive when using our respective systems in concert."



End-to-end lending solutions from Mortgage Builder manage the complete lending cycle - from loan origination through servicing - for mortgage lenders and banks. Mortgage Builder supports a diverse array of loan products through its comprehensive loan origination system and single-platform loan servicing technology with integrated default capabilities. Mortgage Builder solutions are available as hosted services and offer a wide array of outsourced services to ensure an optimal lending experience.



IDS's flagship document preparation platform idsDoc gives lenders the control to create initial disclosures and closing documents to fit their individual preferences and needs and includes numerous customizations, compliance audits and tools-including eSign capabilities and functionality to enable both hybrid and complete eClosings - to make the doc prep process more efficient.



With the enhanced interface in place, lenders will be able to achieve even greater efficiency while protecting the integrity of the origination process by generating all general loan documents using direct-source data from the Mortgage Builder platform. In addition, Mortgage Builder users will also be able to complete all relevant state- and investor-specific information using corresponding fields within idsDoc. The more than 1500 rules, warnings and edit checks available through this integration will also ensure all documents are as compliant as possible, while the embedded eSign functionality from IDS will enable efficient initial disclosure and closing processes.



"IDS's reputation for delivering compliant, highly customizable mortgage documents is second to none, which is why we are thrilled to have IDS as part of the Mortgage Builder ecosystem," Mortgage Builder General Manager Stephen Ryczek said. "As the document preparation vendor of choice for Mortgage Builder, we look forward to working with the IDS team to create a seamless, unified user experience for our mutual clients to increase the efficiency of the closing process."



About Mortgage Builder



Founded in 1999, Mortgage Builder(R) is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan and provides industry-leading loan origination software (LOS) to mortgage banks, community banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions for more than 15 years. Mortgage Builder has consistently been recognized as one of the industry's Top 50 Service Providers by Mortgage Technology Magazine and twice was named the winner of the magazine's Help Desk Award for outstanding customer service. Mortgage Professional America named Mortgage Builder employees to their "Elite Women in Mortgage" list in 2014 and 2015. Mortgage Builder is part of the Constellation Real Estate Group, which operates a diverse portfolio of leading technology brands in the real estate and mortgage industries. For more information, visit http://www.mortgagebuilder.com.



About IDS, Inc.



IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regards to major industry compliance changes. (https://info.idsdoc.com/)



*LOGO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0301s2p-ids-inc-300dpi.jpg



News Source: International Document Services Inc.

Related link: https://info.idsdoc.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/ids-signs-preferred-partner-agreement-with-mortgage-builder/