IDT Achieves Large-Scale Manufacturing Success of Key COVID-19 Test Component

Primer and probe kits enable testing of millions

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a leading comprehensive genomics solutions provider, today announced its success in large-scale manufacturing of a key component used to enable testing of millions of Americans for COVID-19.

IDT’s key component is a primer and probe kit, which assists in DNA analysis of patient samples.

As of March 9, IDT had shipped and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has qualified primer and probe kits sufficient to enable over 1 million tests to be conducted pursuant to the CDC Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) testing protocol. IDT manufactured sufficient primer and probe kits to enable an additional 2.5 million tests during the week of March 9, and expects to manufacture 5 million tests per week starting March 16, and thereafter.

“We are honored to be the first company in the nation to have our primer and probe kits approved by the CDC for use as a key component of the CDC EUA testing protocol for the diagnosis and detection of COVID-19,” said IDT President Trey Martin.

“We continue to scale production to meet demand and we are in close communication with the CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). IDT will also continue to supply its key component to laboratories, which may assist them in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine,” Martin added.

IDT’s recent history includes providing products to diagnostic test manufacturers developing test for H1N1, Ebola virus, and Zika virus.

The primer and probe kits are manufactured in IDT’s Coralville, Iowa headquarters under ISO 13485:2016 conditions in a suite of cleanrooms designed to prevent synthetic template contamination.

IDT is an operating company within Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE: DHR) Life Sciences platform. For more information, please visit www.idtdna.com.

About IDT

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) develops, manufactures, and markets nucleic acid products for the life sciences industry in the areas of academic and commercial research, agriculture, medical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical development. IDT has developed proprietary technologies for genomics applications such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. Through its GMP services, IDT manufactures products used by scientists in researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases. IDT is widely recognized as the industry leader in custom nucleic acid manufacture, serving over 130,000 life sciences researchers. IDT was founded in 1987 and has its manufacturing headquarters in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore.

About Danaher Corporation

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, including IDT, Danaher’s globally diverse team of approximately 71,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and our Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life’s Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com

