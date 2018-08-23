IDT Australia : 23.08.18 - Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E

IDT Australia Limited

ASX Preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2018

Lodged with the ASX under Listing Rule 4.3A

Results for Announcement to the Market

$'000 Revenue from ordinary activities (*) up 39% to 13,300 Net loss after tax for the period attributable to members (*) up 2096 % to (16,980)

(*) The Net Loss for the period attributable to members includes $14.1 million Impairment of intangible assets (2017: $7.6 million) and the prior year comparatives include $13.7 million Profit on Divestment of CMAX

Dividend Information - No interim or final dividends have been declared or recommended for the financial year ended 2018 (nil 2017).

Net tangible assets per security as at 30 June 2018 $0.13 (2017: $0.12).

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the Annual Report which contains the Report of the Directors and the 30 June 2018 Financial Statements and accompanying notes.

The report is based on the Financial Statements which have been audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.

Highlights

The past 12 months reflect a consolidation of operations for IDT, firstly from conclusion of the divestment of the CMAX Clinical Trial Unit and secondly from the divestment of the portfolio of non specialised generic products, supported by operational and cash containment strategies.

The table below isolates the impact of these consolidating transactions from the underlying profits of the Company:

2017 $000 2018 $000 6 months to December 2017 $000 6 months to June 2018 $000 Revenue from ordinary activities Profit / (Loss) for the Period Profit from discontinued operation Impairment of intangible assets 9,543 (773) 13,730 7,622 13,300 (16,979) 0 14,144 4,989 (17,202) 0 14,144 8,311 223 0 0 Underlying Profit / (Loss) (6,881) (2,835) (3,058) 223

IDT's ordinary revenues are mainly derived from consulting research and development and the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients for customers. These revenues have grown strongly over the year ended 30 June 2018 increasing by $3.757 million to $13.300 million, with $8.311 million achieved in the second half. This revenue uplift, combined with cost containment strategies is reflected in a material improvement in the underlying profitability of the Company with the underlying loss reducing by $4.046 million to $2.835 million for the year ended 30 June 2018, with a profit of $0.233 million achieved in the second half.

These operational results and capital transactions have enabled IDT to strengthen its cash position by $5.6 million to $14.0 million over the 12 months to June 2018.

Appendix 4E - Page 1