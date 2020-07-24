Log in
IDW Media : Chris Ryall Leaving IDW To Start New Publishing and Entertainment Venture Focused On Developing New Voices Alongside Industry Veterans

07/24/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Transitions To Advisory Role At IDW Publishing

SAN DIEGO, CA (July 21, 2020) -IDW Publishing, a subsidiary of IDW Media Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: IDWM), and Chris Ryall today jointly announced that Ryall is stepping down as President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer to pursue new business opportunities.

'Change is often hard, and I will miss this extended family I have worked with for more than 15 years,' said Ryall. 'In the past year alone, we brought on some amazing hires, expanded the scope of many of the departments, and re-focused the foundation of the business to best support the integrated multi-media company that IDW has become. Our collective success with the entertainment team on 'Locke & Key' has been a crowning moment for the entire company. I'm so proud of this special place and the incredible people who work here. I know that I leave IDW perfectly poised for continued success.'

In partnership with Ashley Wood and many of the talented creators he has worked with at IDW, Ryall is launching a new storytelling venture focused on the disparate worlds and characters that he brought to life at IDW Publishing.

Although he is stepping aside from his current roles at IDW, he will continue as an Executive Producer on the Netflix series, 'Locke & Key,' and remain the sole editor on any Locke & Key publishing ventures going forward.

'After the wonderful experience this past year serving as an Executive Producer on 'Locke & Key' and working with the amazingly creative team that brought the show to life, I look forward to bringing exciting new stories into the world through many different storytelling forms,' Ryall added. 'I'm thrilled to be back working alongside Ashley Wood, as well as other creators to come, in developing interesting projects for our World of Syzygy venture.'

During Ryall's tenure as President and Publisher, IDW Publishing signed a multi-year publishing initiative with the Smithsonian Institution, launched a major program to produce Spanish-language graphic novels for the North American market, transitioned its foreign book distribution business to Penguin Random House and led IDW Publishing to 15 prestigious Eisner Award nominations in 2020, the most of any publisher.

Ryall was one of the rare executives who not only produced comic books in his various capacities with the company, but also authored assorted projects, such as Zombies vs Robots, with artist Ashley Wood, in development at Sony Pictures. Perhaps the biggest mark he left on IDW was that of Chief Creative Officer, partnering across divisions to ensure that creators and stories were well cared for as they transitioned to entertainment.

Howard Jonas, IDW's Chairman, said, 'Chris has been instrumental in IDW Publishing's success, and we thank him for the passion and commitment he brought to the company. We wish him all the best in his new ventures. With Chris's departure, IDW will be restructuring and expanding its operations, and we will name a new management team very soon.'

For information on how to acquire copies of IDW Publishing's upcoming comic book and graphic novel releases, please contact your local comic shop or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.

About IDW Publishing

IDW Publishing (IDWP), a subsidiary of IDW Media Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: IDWM), is an award-winning publisher of comic books, graphic novels, art books, trade paperbacks, and tabletop games. IDWP is one of the top four publishers of comic books and graphic novels in the U.S. with a library of world-renowned licensed content and original series. IDWP's critically-acclaimed imprints include Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, EuroComics, The Library of American Comics, Sunday Press, and Yoe! Books.

About IDW Media Holdings

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK: IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDW's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading American publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other media, and CTM Media Group - one of North America's largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers.

Media Contact
Melisa Gotto
Scandal Co-Active
melisa@scandalcoactive.com

Investor Contact
Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Financial Officer
IDW Media Holdings
ezra@idwmh.com

Disclaimer

IDW Media Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 20:05:07 UTC
