IDW Media : Publishing Names Jerry Bennington as President, Jud Meyers as Publisher And Rebekah Cahalin as General Manager and Executive Vice President of Operations

SAN DIEGO, CA (July 22, 2020) -IDW Publishing, a subsidiary of IDW Media Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: IDWM), has selected industry veterans Jerry Bennington and Jud Meyers as the company's new President and Publisher, respectively. Rebekah Cahalin has been promoted to General Manager and EVP of Operations, covering both IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment.

'As IDW accelerates its growth trajectory as a fully integrated multi-media company, we are very fortunate to have Jerry Bennington and Jud Meyers to assume these key roles at IDW Publishing,' said Ezra Rosensaft, IDW's CEO. Rosensaft was recently promoted from CFO to CEO of IDW Media Holdings, and came to IDW after nearly 15 years at HBO. 'We are equally as fortunate to have Rebekah Cahalin step into the GM and EVP of Operations positions. All three executives are already valued and vital members of the IDW team as well as inspiring leaders. I have no doubt that they will accomplish great things in their new positions,' he added.

Bennington, who currently serves as IDW Publishing's EVP of Product Management, brings more than 30 years of industry experience to his new role, He will be tasked with overseeing IDW Publishing's strategic business units, integrating product cross-platform programs, establishing product growth initiatives with partners, broadening customer experiences to new platforms and expanding the company's extensive IP portfolio. As EVP of Product Management, Bennington established new business units including IDW Limited and IDW Games, and he increased IDW Publishing's stable of licensed IPs including the notable additions of Batman the Animated Series, Dragon Ball Z, Metal Gear Solid and Usagi Yojimbo. Prior to joining IDW Publishing, Bennington was the President of 3 Point Entertainment where he helped develop specialty licensed merchandise, and served as the VP of Marketing for The Upper Deck Company's Upper Deck Games.

'As a long-standing member of the IDW team, I am thankful for the opportunity to build on Chris Ryall's work leading the company to product excellence and providing our readers with richer, deeper, and more meaningful experiences,' said Bennington. 'Collaborating with our valued customers and partners around the globe, we will achieve unparalleled quality and memorable stories and characters to be shared by family and friends.'

Meyers, who currently serves as IDW Publishing's Sales Director, will oversee all aspects of production and publication in his new role as Publisher. He will continue IDW's history of creating quality literature while expanding the company's reach to new markets worldwide. Meyers started his career in the comic industry at Titan Publishing in London, England, where he helped launch and manage some of the most prestigious comic-book retail stores in the UK, including Forbidden Planet, Virgin Megastore and Meanwhile Comics. Later, he became owner and co-founder of several comic book stores in Los Angeles, and was the recipient of the Will Eisner Spirit of Retailing Award. Meyers also served as the Director of Sales & Marketing at Humanoids Publishing where he helped launch three successful new book imprints and expanded the French publisher's presence in the U.S. book market.

'I'm so grateful for the opportunity to step into this role and help continue IDW's legacy of quality storytelling,' said Meyers, Publisher. 'We have a wealth of talented creators and a brilliant editorial and production staff helping to shape our stories. In the coming months, we're going to add to our family, and we will continue to deliver the greatest licensed content in comics, expanding and shaping the global reach of all of our licensors and their brands.'

Cahalin, IDW's current General Manager | Head of Operations, joined IDW in 2009. She achieved a series of increasingly important positions within the company's production, digital production and digital publishing teams highlighted by her work as Digital Publishing Director. In her new position, Cahalin will oversee and integrate all operations and business activities.

'I am so excited to work not only with the IDW Publishing team, but also everyone at IDW Entertainment,' said Cahalin. 'This new role provides a tremendous opportunity to enhance our operational infrastructure to further drive company objectives, and make this a truly holistic environment.'

'I've been incredibly proud of the work the executive team and all of IDW has done in my time back with the company, and I wish them all the best with the exciting things the company has planned,' said outgoing President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Chris Ryall.

For information on how to acquire copies of IDW Publishing's upcoming comic book and graphic novel releases, please contact your local comic shop or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.

About IDW Publishing

IDW Publishing (IDWP), a subsidiary of IDW Media Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: IDWM), is an award-winning publisher of comic books, graphic novels, art books, trade paperbacks, and tabletop games. IDWP is one of the top four publishers of comic books and graphic novels in the U.S. with a library of world-renowned licensed content and original series. IDWP's critically-acclaimed imprints include Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, EuroComics, The Library of American Comics, Sunday Press, and Yoe! Books.

About IDW Media Holdings

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK: IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDW's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading American publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other media, and CTM Media Group - one of North America's largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers.

Media Contact

Melisa Gotto

Scandal Co-Active

melisa@scandalcoactive.com