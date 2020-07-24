IDW Media : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

'Locke & Key' Season 2 Ordered

IDW Entertainment and IDW Publishing Deliver Strong Financial Results Despite COVID-19

NEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / June 15, 2020 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IDWM), an integrated media company, today reported a second quarter net loss per share of $(0.04) on revenue of $11.6 million for the three months ended April 30, 2020.

Operational Highlights

Netflix ordered a second season of IDW Entertainment (IDWE)'s Locke & Key, a supernatural horror series that premiered on the service to popular and critical acclaim.

IDW Publishing (IDWP)'s imprints were honored with an industry-leading 15 nominations for the prestigious Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards. Eisner Award winners will be announced in July.

IDWE's live-action series Wynonna Earp has completed filming and production of episodes 1-6 of season 4. The balance of production - episodes 7-12 - is expected to resume as COVID-19 related restrictions are relaxed.

IDWP was able to significantly offset the suspension of direct market comic distribution (see COVID-19 impacts below) by re-focusing on the library market, digital comic market, the book market, web store and foreign sales. Demand strengthened for backlisted titles such as Locke & Key and coloring books, licensed titles, and puzzles and board games. Direct market comic distribution and comic releases resumed in a reduced capacity in May. Since then, re-orders have been stronger than expected. Notable upcoming releases include Sleeping Beauties by Stephen and Owen King and the first titles in IDWP's Spanish-language graphic novel program.

COVID-19: Overview of Impacts

IDW Media: Through its subsidiaries, IDW received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $3.0 million in aggregate comprising $1.2 million related to core IDWE and IDWP operations, and $1.8 million for CTM. The latter was received shortly after the quarter close and is not reflected in second quarter financials. The company intends to utilize the substantial majority of proceeds to compensate furloughed personnel and in other expense categories eligible for forgiveness.

IDWE: Industry-wide production suspensions halted filming and production of Wynonna Earp Season 4 after the completion of six of twelve episodes. IDWE continued developing, packaging and pitching from its pipeline on a remote basis.

IDWP: Halted most new product releases through the direct comic market in late March when Diamond, the comic industry's sole direct market distributor, suspended operations. IDWP pivoted to focus on back catalog, digital sales, direct-to-consumer sales, foreign sales, and book market channels. IDWP has extended full returnability on all new direct-market releases through July to encourage orders from retailers. IDWP furloughed or laid off approximately 20% of its workforce during the quarter. The majority of furloughed employees have since been recalled.

CTM: Suspended operations and furloughed approximately 90% of its workforce in March as most clients closed and travel and tourism came to a halt. CTM has since resumed operations in both the U.S. and Canada on a limited basis.

Comments of IDW Chairman, Howard Jonas

'Netflix's decision to renew Locke & Key for a second season was very gratifying and Season 2 promises to be even more exciting. Congratulations to Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriquez whose creativity and story-telling genius conceived and guided the series, and to the IDW Entertainment team. There is more to come at IDW Entertainment as we continue to pursue additional deals from our development slate.

'IDW's overall financial results significantly improved compared to recent quarters - despite the COVID-19 pandemic - and our balance sheet continues to strengthen. IDW Publishing adapted to the suspension of its direct comic market with increased sales of backlisted titles, games and digital offerings through the non-direct market and direct-to-consumer channels, while IDW Entertainment benefitted from recognition of Locke & Key -derived revenue. The pandemic forced CTM to suspend operations during the second quarter. However, certain of its key markets are beginning to re-open, and we have begun what we expect will be a gradual rebound.

'If operations continue to normalize in the coming weeks and months as anticipated, we are positioned to pursue the tremendous opportunities for original content producers in the global entertainment market. We remain committed to moving towards an SEC registration and exchange listing to increase IDW's visibility in the capital markets.'

Consolidated P&L Highlights

(Numbers may not foot due to rounding)

(in millions, except net loss per share, unaudited) 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 Revenue $11.6 $14.1 $7.8 Direct cost of revenue $4.5 $13.3 $4.1 SG&A including non-cash compensation $6.5 $7.3 $7.0 Non-cash compensation $0.2 $0.3 $0.7 Depreciation & amortization $0.4 $0.3 $0.4 Bad debt expense $0.4 $0.1 - Loss from operations $(0.3) $(6.8) $(3.6) Net loss $(0.4) $(6.8) $(3.7) Net loss per share $(0.04) $(0.91) $(0.61)

Segment P&L Highlights

(Does not include corporate overhead.)

(in millions, unaudited) 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 Revenue IDW Publishing $4.7 $6.3 $3.7 IDW Entertainment $4.6 $4.0 $- CTM $2.3 $3.8 $4.0 Income (loss) from operations IDW Publishing $(0.6) $0.1 $(1.6) IDW Entertainment $2.2 $(5.6) $(0.7) CTM $(1.6) $(1.1) $(1.3)

Financial Take-Aways

Revenue: The increase in consolidated revenue was driven primarily by delivery of IDWE's Locke & Key Season 1 episodes. The increase in IDWP revenue resulted from increased sales of backlisted comics and books through Amazon and other non-direct market channels, digital offerings and games, partially offset by a decrease in direct market sales. The decrease in CTM revenues reflects the pandemic-related closing of many clients, including Broadway shows, and CTM's suspension of operations in March.

IDW's consolidated loss from operations narrowed substantially on the receipt of high margin revenue from Locke & Key and, at IDWP, on increased demand for backlisted titles - notably The Beauty of Horror coloring book line. Balance Sheet Highlights: At April 30th, IDW's cash balance increased to $15.9 million from $4.6 million at January 31st. The increase includes receipt of $1.2 million in cash from PPP loans prior to the quarter close and the proceeds of the equity placement (see below). IDW Media plans on utilizing the substantial majority of the PPP loan proceeds on qualified expenses in order to qualify for 'forgiveness' for a substantial majority of its PPP loan. Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) increased to $18.7 million from $8.9 million, while related party debt decreased to $5.0 million from $9.0 million.

Earnings Conference Call

IDW's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern to present results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-877-705-6003 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (toll - international) and request the 'IDW Media call.'

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through June 22, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll - international) and providing this replay PIN number: 13702673. A replay will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW investor relations website.

About IDW

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDW's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other media, and CTM Media Group - one of North America's largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers.

