IDW Media : Wraps Up a Hallowed October

LOS ANGELES, CA and SAN DIEGO, CA - October 31 2019: IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK: IDWM), an integrated media company and leading provider of goose bumps and hair-standing-up-on-the-back-of-your-neck chills, completed a memorable October with plenty for all those who delight in the Halloween season.

Netflix has announced that V-Wars, a vampire focused science fiction horror series starring Ian Somerhalder, will premiere on Netflix December 5th. The blood curdling show was produced by IDW Entertainment based upon Jonathan Maberry's eponymous comic book series published by IDW Publishing.

'It's always an honor to work with our creators to bring their story worlds to screen,' said Lydia Antonini, President IDW Entertainment. 'The team surrounding V-Wars has done an incredible job translating Jonathan Maberry's work into a Netflix series that we are looking forward to sharing with the world on December 5.'

Earlier this month, IDW Games launched a Kickstarter campaign for the 'gore-geous' The Beauty of Horror Tarot Cards, available both in 'Color-Your-Tarot' and fully colored versions. The cards are the latest creepy creation of Alan Robert - the creator of the horror coloring book phenomenon The Beauty of Horror. The living and undead alike will want to get in the spirit of the season with The Beauty of Horror Tricks and Treats Halloween Coloring Book , and fans of Alan Robert should not miss a word of his interview in Deadline.

IDW Publishing announced that New York Times best-selling author Joe Hill will bring horror to the pursuit of humor with a cutting-edge comic book miniseries, ' Dying Is Easy .' DiE, featuring Syd 'Sh*t-Talk' Homes - a disgraced ex-cop, bitter stand-up comic, and wanted felon, will launch in December, with beautifully painted pages courtesy of co-creator/artist Martin Simmonds.

'Any new Joe Hill projects is an exciting event for us, and to see Joe doing something so tonally different from Locke & Key, while equally well-told, is a thrill for all of us,' said Chris Ryall, IDW Publishing's President & Publisher/Chief Creative Officer. 'We're ending our 20th year with some really unique, engaging projects, with Syd Homes here leading the charge.'

And in this season of spooks, IDW Publishing announced that it will debut Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Breakpoint: Blind Prophets , a five-part comic book miniseries about the deadly US Special Operations Forces, the Ghosts, protagonists of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon military video games by Ubisoft.

Also of note this month at IDW Media:

George Takei - actor best known for his role as Hikaru Sulu, helmsman of the USS Enterprise in the television series Star Trek and subsequent movies, activist, made his debut as a graphic novelist with ' They Called Us Enemy .' The book, published by IDW Publishing, rocketed to #1 on the New York Times paperback non-fiction bestseller list just one week after its release this summer. Here is the PBS Newshour segment on the show .

Check out this interview in Salon with New Yorker Cartoonist Shannon Wheeler on his graphic novel adaptation of 'The Mueller Report,' soon to be released by IDW Publishing.

