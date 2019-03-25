IDWM Exploring Strategic Relationships and Alternatives

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. “IDWM” (OTCQX: IDWM), an integrated media
company, announced today that it has initiated a review of strategic
relationships and alternatives to maximize stockholder value and to
realize the full potential of its vast content library and pipeline.
IDWM has retained J.P. Morgan to assist in the review process.
“IDWM continues to build on its extensive library of widely followed and
critically acclaimed graphic novels and comics, as well as its slate of
current and planned television series, including some of the strongest
and most innovative franchises in the industry,” said Howard Jonas,
IDWM’s Chairman and CEO.
“As competition for audience continues to intensify on both traditional
and streaming, over-the-top platforms, IDWM is well positioned to
produce and feed stellar programming in domestic and international
markets,” Mr. Jonas added. “Consequently, we are working to extend our
reach through new strategic partnerships while examining other
alternatives to realize the full value of IDWM’s outstanding IP
portfolio and pipelines.
“There can be no assurance that our review process will result in any
transaction. We have not established a timetable for completion of the
review process, and we do not intend to comment further on the process
unless and until a transaction or other alternative is approved by the
Board of Directors, our review process is concluded, or we determine
that further disclosure is appropriate,” Mr. Jonas concluded.
All statements above that are not purely about historical facts,
including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words
“believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,”
“target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of
what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from
the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous
important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information
on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this
release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
About IDW Media Holdings
IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IDWM) is a fully integrated media
company. IDWM’s businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading American
publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Games, IDW
Entertainment – a producer and distributor of franchise content through
television and other animated media, Top Shelf Productions, the San
Diego Comic Art Gallery, and CTM Media Group Inc. CTM Media Group Inc.
is one of North America’s largest distributors of information for
tourists and travelers.
