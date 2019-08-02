Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IEA Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives : August 2, 2019 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Wind Contract Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 08:10am EDT

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) ('IEA' or the 'Company'), a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise, today announced a new wind energy project award.

The award is for construction of the Neosho Ridge Wind project in Neosho County, Kansas, an approximate 300-megawatt project that is expected to provide enough energy to power up to 100,000 homes. The power generated by the project's planned 139 Vestas turbines will be delivered into the Kansas electrical grid.

Apex Clean Energy, which develops, constructs and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities across North America, is the lead developer on the project.

Once IEA receives Full Notice to Proceed, the scope of IEA's work will include wind turbine installation, public road maintenance, turbine access roads, MV collection system installation and the construction of a high voltage project substation and transmission line connecting the project to the electrical grid. Project work is scheduled to commence in August 2019 and completion is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

'The Neosho Ridge Wind project is an excellent example of the continued strong demand for clean energy and the ongoing opportunities we see as the leader in the wind construction business,' said JP Roehm, IEA's Chief Executive Officer.

The U.S. wind power industry increased its overall capacity by 8 percent in 2018 to 96,433 megawatts. That more than doubled the capacity level at the start of this decade and is enough to power more than 30 million homes, according to American Wind Energy Association data. New private investment in wind projects installed in 2018 alone exceeded $12 billion.

Additionally, as the cost of developing renewable energy continues to decline, new-build wind capacity is projected to become cost-competitive with existing conventional energy plants in the next decade, according to a 2019 McKinsey & Company analysis. As such, McKinsey forecasts continued growth in renewable energy investments, including wind, for several years. The share of renewables in global power generation could grow from around 25% today to 50% by 2035 and 75% by 2050, according to the McKinsey report.

IEA is a leading builder of wind energy projects in the U.S. The Company has assembled more than 7,200 wind turbines across North America.

About IEA

IEA is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, IEA's service offering spans the entire construction process. The company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction, turnkey, design-build, balance of plant, and subcontracting services. IEA is one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the United States and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects. For more information, please visit IEA's website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest company news and events.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as 'anticipate,' 'expect,' 'could,' 'may,' 'intend,' 'plan' and 'believe,' among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, economic and other information, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual future results or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this release. For a full description of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, please refer to IEA's periodic filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission including those described as 'Risk Factors' in IEA's 10-K filed on March 14, 2019. IEA does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact

Andrew Layman
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Layman@iea.net
765-828-2580

Financial Profiles, Inc.
Larry Clark, Senior Vice President
lclark@finprofiles.com
310-622-8223

Source: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.

Disclaimer

IEA - Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 12:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:35aWILLSCOT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:35aLAI : Announcements and Notices -
PU
08:35aMED LIFE : Current Report for Auditor's Report in acc. with Law 24/2017, H1 2019
PU
08:35aDYNAMICS : Electrified powertrains are driving the demand for specialist NVH testing equipment to optimise cabin refinement
PU
08:35aPacific Ridge Announces Spius Drill Results
NE
08:35aMartinrea International Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants in NanoXplore Inc. and Filing of Early Warning Report
GL
08:35aDr. Sam Heidari Joins DinoPlusAI
PR
08:35aBenton Resources Sells Equities for Gross Proceeds of $1.8 Million to Add to the Purchase of High-Grade PGM Deposits
NE
08:34aStocks drop 99 points in range-bound trading
AQ
08:34aOil prices rebound more than 2% after plunging on Trump's tariff plan
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
2Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
3MEDIASET : Mediaset open to being minority shareholder in MFE alliance in future - CEO to paper
4ABB LTD : ABB : supports China's solar energy program, delivering digital solutions to harness maximum heat fr..
5BNP PARIBAS : Investment banking weakness hits Credit Agricole's second quarter profits

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group