IEA Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives : August 21, 2018IEA to Participate In the Seaport Global Energy & Industrials Conference

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. to Participate In the Seaport Global Energy & Industrials Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) ("IEA" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power and civil infrastructure industries, today announced that its management team will participate in the Seaport Global Energy & Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.

JP Roehm, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Layman, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings over the course of the event. The accompanying investor presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at iea.net.

About IEA

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) is a leading provider of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power and civil infrastructure industries throughout the United States. Currently, IEA is primarily focused on the wind energy industry and is one of three Tier 1 providers in the space. IEA specializes in providing complete engineering, procurement and construction (''EPC'') services and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects in 35 states. IEA offers design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services. As of June 30, 2018, IEA held an estimated 30% U.S. market share for wind energy projects. For more information, please visit the Company website at iea.net or follow IEA on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube for the latest company news and events.

