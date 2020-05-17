IEA International Energy Agency : Dan Dorner named as new Head of the Clean Energy Ministerial Secretariat

Dan Dorner has been appointed as Head of Secretariat for the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM), a global forum tasked with accelerating clean energy transitions and took up his position last week.

The Clean Energy Ministerial brings countries, companies, and international experts together to shape and accelerate the deployment of clean energy worldwide. Its country membership spans every continent and collectively accounts for approximately 90% of global clean energy investments. Its work programme covers all sectors and clean energy technologies - from renewables, smart grids and power systems, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage, to electric vehicles, super-efficient appliances, gender and more.

'We need the Clean Energy Ministerial now more than ever,' said Dr Fatih Birol, the IEA's Executive Director said. 'CEM can boost the pace of clean energy transitions, both as countries seek to ensure a sustainable recovery from Covid-19 and as they seek to achieve their long-term clean energy goals. The IEA is proud to provide a home to the CEM Secretariat, as well as a key partner in delivering its important work. I am delighted to welcome Dan back to the IEA in his new role.'

Taking up his appointment, Dan Dorner said: 'If the world is to achieve its clean energy goals, the 2020s must be the decade of deployment. The Clean Energy Ministerial exists to raise ambition and accelerate action. It's at its best when it incites passion, excitement, and inspiration in a global community committed to achieving their clean energy goals.'

Mr Dorner previously served as the Head of International Energy for the United Kingdom, advising the government across a wide spectrum of bilateral and multilateral energy policy issues, as well as representing the UK in fora such as the G7, G20, the IEA and IRENA.

Before that, Mr Dorner worked at the IEA as a lead author for the Agency's flagship World Energy Outlook report, its lead on energy access issues, and the Executive Director's Sherpa to the United Nations. He has also held several positions in the UK Treasury Department. Mr Dorner holds a Master's Degree in International Management and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management.

Hosted at the IEA in Paris, the Clean Energy Ministerial is a high-level platform for actors from around the world to take action to accelerate clean energy transitions. Its community works together through a flexible programme of initiatives and campaigns toward a common purpose of seeing the faster adoption of clean energy technologies. For more information, go towww.cleanenergyministerial.org, follow the CEM Secretariat on Twitter (@CEMSecretariat) or sign-up to its quarterly newsletter (here).

CEM members include: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand (observer), Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States.

Mr Dorner took up his position as Head of the CEM Secretariat on 11 May 2020.