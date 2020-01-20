Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IEA International Energy Agency : Oil and gas industry needs to step up climate efforts now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2020 | 03:24am EST

Oil and gas companies are facing a critical challenge as the world increasingly shifts towards clean energy transitions. Fossil fuels drive the companies' near-term returns, but failure to address growing calls to reduce greenhouse gas emissions could threaten their long-term social acceptability and profitability.

The oil and gas industry now needs to make clear what clean energy transitions mean for it - and what it can do to accelerate clean energy transitions.

Whatever path the world follows in its efforts to limit the rise in global temperatures, intensifying climate impacts will increase the pressure on all industries to find solutions. While some oil and gas companies have taken steps to support efforts to combat climate change, the industry as a whole could play a much more significant role through its engineering capabilities, financial resources and project-management expertise, according to the IEA's Oil and Gas Industry in Energy Transitions report, which was released today.

'No energy company will be unaffected by clean energy transitions,' said Dr Fatih Birol. 'Every part of the industry needs to consider how to respond. Doing nothing is simply not an option.'

The landscape of the oil and gas industry is diverse, meaning there is no single strategic response but a variety of approaches depending on each company's circumstances.

'The first immediate task for all parts of the industry is reducing the environmental footprint of their own operations,' Dr Birol said. 'As of today, around 15% of global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions come from the process of getting oil and gas out of the ground and to consumers. A large part of these emissions can be brought down relatively quickly and easily.'

Reducing methane leaks to the atmosphere is the single most important and cost-effective way for the industry to bring down these emissions. But there are ample other opportunities to lower the emissions intensity of delivered oil and gas by eliminating routine flaring and integrating renewables and low-carbon electricity into new upstream and LNG developments.

'Also, with their extensive know-how and deep pockets, oil and gas companies can play a crucial role in accelerating deployment of key renewable options such as offshore wind, while also enabling some key capital-intensive clean energy technologies - such as carbon capture, utilisation and storage and hydrogen - to reach maturity,' Dr Birol added. 'Without the industry's input, these technologies may simply not achieve the scale needed for them to move the dial on emissions.'

Some oil and gas companies are diversifying their energy operations to include renewables and other low-carbon technologies. However, average investment by oil and gas companies in non-core areas has so far been limited to around 1% of total capital spending, with the largest outlays going to solar PV and wind. Some oil and gas companies have also diversified by acquiring existing non-core businesses - for example in electricity distribution, electric-vehicle charging, and batteries - while stepping up research and development activity. But overall, there are few signs of the large-scale change in capital allocation needed to put the world on a more sustainable path.

An essential task is to step up investment in the fuels - such as hydrogen, biomethane and advanced biofuels - that can deliver the energy system benefits of oil and gas without net carbon emissions. Within 10 years, these low-carbon fuels would need to account for around 15% of overall investment in fuel supply if the world is to get on course to tackle climate change. In the absence of low-carbon fuels, transitions become much harder and more expensive.

'The scale of the climate challenge requires a broad coalition encompassing governments, investors, companies and everyone else who is genuinely committed to reducing emissions,' said Dr Birol. 'That effort requires the oil and gas industry to be firmly and fully on board.'

Low-carbon electricity will undoubtedly move to centre stage in the future energy mix. But investment in oil and gas projects will still be needed, even in rapid clean energy transitions. If investment in existing oil and gas fields were to stop completely, the decline in output would be around 8% per year. This is larger than any plausible fall in global demand, so investment in existing fields and some new ones remains part of the picture.

In some cases, company owners may favour sticking with a specialisation in oil and gas - possibly shifting more towards natural gas over time - for as long as these fuels are in demand and investment returns are sufficient. But these companies will also need to think through their strategic response to new and pervasive challenges. The stakes are particularly high for national oil companies charged with the stewardship of countries' hydrocarbon resources - and for their government owners and host societies that typically rely heavily on the associated oil income.

National oil companies account for well over half of global production and an even larger share of reserves. Some are high performing, but many are poorly positioned to adapt to changing global energy dynamics. Global energy trends have prompted a number of countries to renew their commitment to reform and to diversify their economies, and fundamental changes to development models in many major resource holders look unavoidable. National oil companies can provide important elements of stability for economies during this process, if they are operating effectively and alert to the risks and opportunities.

This report was produced in cooperation with the World Economic Forum (WEF). It will be presented to government and industry leaders during the WEF's Annual Meeting in Davos on January 21.

Disclaimer

IEA - International Energy Agency published this content on 20 January 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2020 08:23:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:25aPhilippines at lowest close in three mths on real estate, infra stocks
RE
05:22aSterling falls after Javid comments stoke hard Brexit fears
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aUK high-speed rail project could cost £106 billion
RE
05:04aEIT FOOD : Enroll for the course on business growth
PU
05:04aDISRUPT ME 2.0 : An Open Innovation Workshop
PU
04:57aCapitalism seen doing 'more harm than good' in global survey
RE
04:56aClimate change pushes investors to take their temperature
RE
04:55aADVANCED BLOCKCHAIN AG : Capital increase successfully completed and oversubscribed
EQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : unit to offer product to help airlines with revenue volatility
2Fevertree Drinks' second revenue warning in three months sends shares crashing 20%
3OUTOKUMPU : OUTOKUMPU : Stainless steel maker Outokumpu shares up 16% on fourth quarter beat
4Feel good factor keeps world stocks near record highs, oil jumps
5BP PLC : IEA warns oil companies doing nothing on emissions is not an option

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group