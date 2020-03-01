IEA International Energy Agency : Why energy efficiency is so important

The IEA has brought together leading international figures to find ways to accelerate energy efficiency progress worldwide, which will be critical for reducing global carbon dioxide emissions. Improvements in energy efficiency have slowed down in recent years, according to IEA analysis, making it harder for the world to meet climate goals.

Composed of national leaders, government ministers, top business executives and international thought leaders, the Global Commission for Urgent Action on Energy Efficiency will produce a series of key recommendations this summer with the aim of building new momentum.

In these short videos, Commission members discuss why energy efficiency is important to them and what impact the Commission can have.