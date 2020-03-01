Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IEA International Energy Agency : Why energy efficiency is so important

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 02:38pm EST

The IEA has brought together leading international figures to find ways to accelerate energy efficiency progress worldwide, which will be critical for reducing global carbon dioxide emissions. Improvements in energy efficiency have slowed down in recent years, according to IEA analysis, making it harder for the world to meet climate goals.

Composed of national leaders, government ministers, top business executives and international thought leaders, the Global Commission for Urgent Action on Energy Efficiency will produce a series of key recommendations this summer with the aim of building new momentum.

In these short videos, Commission members discuss why energy efficiency is important to them and what impact the Commission can have.

Disclaimer

IEA - International Energy Agency published this content on 01 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2020 19:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:35pU.S. officials talk down coronavirus market panic, tout economic strength
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : U.S. Jobs Report, Global Manufacturing Data
DJ
02:49pCERAWeek energy conference in Houston scrapped over coronavirus worries
RE
02:38pIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY : Why energy efficiency is so important
PU
01:39pEXCLUSIVE : Norway wealth fund could blacklist four major climate culprits
RE
12:18pCentral banks urge G20 to back cheaper payments `roadmap'
RE
12:08pVirus uncertainty rules, but markets functioning OK - BIS
RE
12:02pIran Battles Coronavirus -- and the Black Market for Medical Supplies
DJ
11:31aMalaysia and India aim to repair soured ties that hit palm trade
RE
11:03aSAUDI ARABIAN MONETARY AGENCY : SAMA Issues Actuarial Work Regulation for Insurance
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin says Russia can handle oil slide but hints at OPEC cooperation
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : As Coronavirus Hits China's Car Sales, Auto Makers Take Show Online
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares hit lowest since IPO, down over 2%
4APPLE INC. : Samsung and LG Innotek close South Korea plants after confirmed virus cases
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : Big Drugmakers Warn About Coronavirus Impact on Business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group