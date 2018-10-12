IEA International Energy Agency : officials visit Samarkand for high-level meetings and policy forums

12 October 2018

The International Energy Agency (IEA), as part of the EU4Energy programme, hosted a pair of policy forums in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, this week. The Renewables and Focus on Solar Policy Forum took place from 9-10 October, followed by the Research, Development and Demonstration Policy Forum on 11 October.

Over 100 participants attended the three-day event, including officials and energy experts from the 10 IEA for EU4Energy focus countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan).

The Renewables Policy Forum was opened by IEA Deputy Executive Director Mr Paul Simons, who launched the IEA's newest publication, Renewables 2018. 'Renewables will help us meet energy security objectives of all EU4Energy focus countries, as well as meeting climate goals,' said Mr Simons in his opening address.

Mr Khursid Rakhmatullaev, Uzbekistan Minister of Economy (left), Mr Paul Simons, IEA Deputy Executive Director (center-left), Mr Francois Begeot, Head of Cooperation at EU Delegation to Uzbekistan (center-right), Mr Shuxrat Sattarov, Deputy Mayor of Samarkand (right) (Photograph: IEA)

The Renewables Policy Forum also included the launch of the IEA's 20 Renewable Energy Policy Recommendations. 'These 20 recommendations provide guiding principles for policy-making, based on best practice observed across IEA member states and partner countries, and can be adapted to suit specific national and local circumstances' said Ute Collier, Senior Renewables Analyst at the IEA. The forum reviewed global deployment of solar technologies and solar innovation, as well as the issue of scaling up solar deployment and how to attract investment.

The Energy Innovation and RD&D forum examined global trends, energy innovation under resource constraints and how to attract private investment, looking at country case studies and different policy models.

Mr Simons also held meetings with representatives of the Uzbek government and state-owned energy companies (Uzbekneftegaz and Uzbekenergo), as well as with the Deputy Minister of Economy and the Deputy Chairman of the National Statistics Office.

The IEA is working with Uzbekistan to determine how EU4Energy can help the country in setting government priorities for the development of renewable energy. The IEA is also working with Uzbekistan on energy data and statistics. On 8 October, the EU4Energy team met with the National Statistics Office of the Republic of Uzbekistan, marking a new chapter in IEA-Uzbek cooperation on data and statistics. High quality, reliable energy data are key for Uzbekistan to attract investment and develop its energy sector.