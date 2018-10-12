Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IEA International Energy Agency : officials visit Samarkand for high-level meetings and policy forums

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 06:28am EDT

12 October 2018

The International Energy Agency (IEA), as part of the EU4Energy programme, hosted a pair of policy forums in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, this week. The Renewables and Focus on Solar Policy Forum took place from 9-10 October, followed by the Research, Development and Demonstration Policy Forum on 11 October.

Over 100 participants attended the three-day event, including officials and energy experts from the 10 IEA for EU4Energy focus countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan).

The Renewables Policy Forum was opened by IEA Deputy Executive Director Mr Paul Simons, who launched the IEA's newest publication, Renewables 2018. 'Renewables will help us meet energy security objectives of all EU4Energy focus countries, as well as meeting climate goals,' said Mr Simons in his opening address.

Mr Khursid Rakhmatullaev, Uzbekistan Minister of Economy (left), Mr Paul Simons, IEA Deputy Executive Director (center-left), Mr Francois Begeot, Head of Cooperation at EU Delegation to Uzbekistan (center-right), Mr Shuxrat Sattarov, Deputy Mayor of Samarkand (right) (Photograph: IEA)

The Renewables Policy Forum also included the launch of the IEA's 20 Renewable Energy Policy Recommendations. 'These 20 recommendations provide guiding principles for policy-making, based on best practice observed across IEA member states and partner countries, and can be adapted to suit specific national and local circumstances' said Ute Collier, Senior Renewables Analyst at the IEA. The forum reviewed global deployment of solar technologies and solar innovation, as well as the issue of scaling up solar deployment and how to attract investment.

The Energy Innovation and RD&D forum examined global trends, energy innovation under resource constraints and how to attract private investment, looking at country case studies and different policy models.

Mr Simons also held meetings with representatives of the Uzbek government and state-owned energy companies (Uzbekneftegaz and Uzbekenergo), as well as with the Deputy Minister of Economy and the Deputy Chairman of the National Statistics Office.

The IEA is working with Uzbekistan to determine how EU4Energy can help the country in setting government priorities for the development of renewable energy. The IEA is also working with Uzbekistan on energy data and statistics. On 8 October, the EU4Energy team met with the National Statistics Office of the Republic of Uzbekistan, marking a new chapter in IEA-Uzbek cooperation on data and statistics. High quality, reliable energy data are key for Uzbekistan to attract investment and develop its energy sector.

Disclaimer

IEA - International Energy Agency published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 10:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:13pEIT CLIMATE-KIC LAUNCHES CLIMATHON : join the global movement!
PU
01:12pOPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
RE
01:08pHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Public asked for views on the digital economy
PU
01:04p'WINTER IS COMING' : Indonesia warns world finance leaders over trade war
RE
01:03pEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Daily News 12 / 10 / 2018
PU
01:02pOil edges further above $80 but weaker demand view weighs
RE
01:02pOil edges further above $80 but weaker demand view weighs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
2FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
3OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
4PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC : PATISSERIE : Finance Director
5IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Director Declaration

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.