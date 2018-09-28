Log in
IEA International Energy Agency : releases paper on gas market design in Brazil

09/28/2018

28 September 2018

The IEA released today Towards a competitive natural gas market in Brazil: A review of the opening of the natural gas transmission system in Brazil. This paper represents the final outcome of the IEA-Brazil gas market peer-review and dialogue process in which experts from the IEA Secretariat and IEA member countries developed policy recommendations for Brazil's Gas to Grow (Gás para Crescer) initiative.

This process included a fact-finding mission with IEA Secretariat and member country experts in January 2018 and a successful stakeholder workshop in Brasília in August 2018.

The paper notes that with domestic supply and demand expected to grow in the coming decades, the prospects for the natural gas industry in Brazil are promising. However, the legal and regulatory frameworks will need to evolve to allow the country to reap the benefits of a competitive gas market.

Towards a competitive natural gas market in Brazil explores lessons from European experiences that could potentially be applied to gas market reform in Brazil. In particular, recommendations relate to establishment of independent transmission system operators and the design and implementation of operational and technical rules based on regulatory policies.

Disclaimer

IEA - International Energy Agency published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 13:51:08 UTC
