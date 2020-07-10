Log in
IEA raises 2020 oil demand forecast but warns COVID-19 clouds outlook

07/10/2020 | 04:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

The International Energy Agency (IEA) bumped up its 2020 oil demand forecast on Friday but warned that the spread of COVID-19 posed a risk to the outlook.

The Paris-based IEA raised its forecast to 92.1 million barrels per day (bpd), up 400,000 bpd from its outlook last month, citing a smaller-than-expected second-quarter decline.

"While the oil market has undoubtedly made progress ... the large, and in some countries, accelerating number of COVID-19 cases is a disturbing reminder that the pandemic is not under control and the risk to our market outlook is almost certainly to the downside," the IEA said in its monthly report.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely)
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.84% 41.64 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
WTI -2.02% 38.815 Delayed Quote.-33.37%
