Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IEA says global oil demand could drop 20% as three billion people in lockdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 01:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

Global oil demand could dive by 20% as 3 billion people are in a lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday as he called on OPEC leader Saudi Arabia to help stabilise oil markets.

"Today, 3 billion people in the world are locked down. As a result of that we may well see sometime throughout this year demand to fall down, as some say, about 20 million barrels per day," Fatih Birol told an Atlantic Council conference call.

The world's oil demand stood at 100 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019.

Birol said that, despite huge demand destruction, oil supply was nevertheless set to rise by another 3 million bpd as part of Saudi Arabia's market share battle with Russia.

"Being the president of the G20 this year, one would expect that Saudi Arabia will provide a constructive support to the stabilisation of the global oil markets based on their past record," he said.

He did not say whether Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States could play a stabilising role together with the IEA.

"I'm talking to a lot of people," he said.

Birol said the IEA, which coordinates energy policies of industrialised nations, would give a clearer outlook and timeframe on the global oil demand in two weeks, when the agency is due to publish its monthly report.

But given the major oversupply, the world might soon run out of global storage capacity. Birol added that demand recovery would neither be easy nor quick.

Birol also said he expected U.S. oil production to decline significantly but then surprise the market on the upside when it recovers together with higher oil prices.

By Shadia Nasralla and Dmitry Zhdannikov

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02pU.K. Unveil Financial Support Plan for Self-Employed
DJ
02:00pRescue plan covers 80% of UK employment and business turnover - Sunak
RE
01:59pTen of millions face losing jobs in escalating coronavirus crisis
RE
01:56pDAIMLER IN TALKS FOR 10 BILLION EURO CREDIT LINE : Bloomberg
RE
01:55pWHO chief urges G20 to boost production of protective gear against virus
RE
01:53pIEA says global oil demand could drop 20% as three billion people in lockdown
RE
01:46pHighlights of Canada's stimulus measures to fight coronavirus outbreak
RE
01:38pWall St. rallies for third day as job losses stir talk of more stimulus
RE
01:37pPelosi expects bipartisan House vote for $2 trillion coronavirus bill Friday
RE
01:37pWhat's in the $2.2 trillion Senate coronavirus rescue package
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
5UMICORE : UMICORE :'s response to COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group