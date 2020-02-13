Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IEA says virus outbreak to shrink first-quarter oil demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 04:36am EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker checks the temperature of a passenger arriving into Hong Kong International Airport with an infrared thermometer

Oil demand is set to fall year on year in the first quarter for the first time since the depths of the financial crisis in 2009 hurt by the coronavirus outbreak in China, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

"The consequences of Covid-19 for global oil demand will be significant. Demand is now expected to contract by 435,000 barrels per day (bpd) in Q1, the first quarterly decrease in more than a decade," the Paris-based IEA said in a monthly report, using the new scientific name for the virus.

"For 2020 as a whole, we have reduced our global growth forecast by 365,000 bpd to 825,000 bpd, the lowest since 2011," the IEA said, adding that it assumed economic activity from the second quarter would return progressively to normal.

In the second quarter it said it expected oil demand to grow 1.2 million barrels per day before normalising in the third quarter with growth of 1.5 million bpd on likely economic stimulus measures in China.

It forecast a fall in demand for oil produced by OPEC while output growth by U.S. companies might not be impacted until later in the year.

OPEC output in January sank to its lowest level since the 2009 global recession, the IEA said, as a blockade reduced Libyan exports and the UAE reined in production.

"With Covid-19 potentially hitting demand hard in H1, producers are under pressure to make further cuts," it said.

OPEC, Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, have agreed to cut output by 1.7 million bpd until the end of March to support the market.

OPEC+ is considering holding an extraordinary policy meeting to consider deeper cuts, sources said.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.17% 3.9972 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.99% 55.22 Delayed Quote.-18.45%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.02% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.80% 63.65359 Delayed Quote.2.29%
WTI -1.19% 50.85 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
04:54aThai parliament passes delayed $103 billion budget bill
RE
04:45aJump in coronavirus cases yanks rally into reverse
RE
04:36aIEA says virus outbreak to shrink first-quarter oil demand
RE
04:15aFinancial actors should improve governance and restore client's confidence - ECB's de Cos
RE
04:02aBITCOIN IRA : ™ Announces 25% Lower Rates And Reduced Account Minimums For 2020
PR
03:53aTURKEY'S ATLASGLOBAL SUSPENDS FLIGHT OPERATIONS : news websites
RE
03:41aBarclays chief Staley probed over Epstein ties
RE
03:40aNestle CEO Schneider's top deals
RE
03:40aImproving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
RE
03:33aIndonesia aims for state firm to handle upstream oil and gas business
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
2AEGON N.V. : AEGON : reports second half 2019 results
3NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
4IPSEN : IPSEN :  Ipsen Presents Its 2019 Results, Provides 2020 Guidance and Updates 2022 Financial Outlook
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Swung to Loss in 2019, Sets 2020 Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group