Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IEA sees oil market oversupplied in 2019 on U.S. production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 04:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen operating in the Permian Basin near Midland

LONDON (Reuters) - Surging U.S. oil output will outpace sluggish global demand and lead to a large stocks build around the world in the next nine months, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

The forecasts appear to predict the need for producer club OPEC and its allies to reduce production to balance the market despite extending their existing pact, forecasting a fall in demand for OPEC crude to only 28 million barrels per day (bpd) in early 2020.

"Market tightness is not an issue for the time being and any rebalancing seems to have moved further into the future," the IEA said in its monthly report.

"Clearly, this presents a major challenge to those who have taken on the task of market management," it added, referring to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and producer allies such as Russia.

The demand for OPEC crude oil in early 2020 could fall to only 28 million bpd, it added, with non-OPEC expansion in 2020 rising by 2.1 million bpd -- a full 2 million bpd of which is expected to come from the United States.

At current OPEC output levels of 30 million bpd, the IEA predicted that global oil stocks could rise by 136 million barrels by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Maintaining its forecasts for oil demand for the rest of 2019 and 2020, the Paris-based agency cited expected improvement in U.S.-China trade relations and U.S. economic growth as encouraging. However, it also flagged weakness in European manufacturing and slower growth in Indian energy consumption.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:34aChina's June exports fall after U.S. tariff hike, imports shrink more than expected
RE
04:32aIEA sees oil market oversupplied in 2019 on U.S. production
RE
04:27aSingapore's decade-low growth triggers recession warning
RE
04:24aItaly beefed up 'golden power' with Chinese 5G vendors in mind - source
RE
04:19aASHMORE : Emerging market manager Ashmore fourth quarter assets up 7.6%, weaker dollar helps
RE
04:15aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Uncertain global economy should prompt governments to embark on reforms that boost sustainable growth, raise incomes and increase opportunities for all
PU
04:10aChina June trade surplus with U.S. rises to $29.92 billion
RE
04:10aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Statistics on transfer of property rights
PU
04:10aNSI NATIONAL STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Trade in Goods of Bulgaria with Third Countries in the Period January - May 2019 (preliminary data)
PU
04:09aNo-deal Brexit might mean near-zero rates - BoE's Vlieghe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook turns to China's Fosun to save oldest travel firm
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Trump blasts Bitcoin, Facebook's Libra, demands they face banking regulations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About