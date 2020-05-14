Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IEA still sees record 2020 oil demand fall but easing lockdowns helping

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 04:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland

Oil demand is still set for a record fall in 2020, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday, but it trimmed its forecast for the drop citing easing lockdown measures.

Demand is expected to fall by 8.6 million barrels per day (bpd), the IEA said in its monthly report, trimming its estimate by 690,000 bpd.

Around 2.8 billion people will be living under confinement measures aimed at containing the coronavirus at the end of May, down from 4 billion in April, the Paris-based IEA said.

In trimming its forecast it also cited stronger-than-expected mobility in some European countries and the United States as well as higher Chinese demand as it recovers from the virus outbreak.

"Economic activity is beginning a gradual-but-fragile recovery. However, major uncertainties remain. The biggest is whether governments can ease the lockdown measures without sparking a resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks," it said.

Led by the United States and Canada, producers outside the so-called OPEC+ grouping saw a fall in April output by 3 million bpd compared to the start of the year.

The IEA predicted that by the end of 2020, the United States would be the biggest single contributor to supply reductions, down 2.8 million bpd year on year.

"It is on the supply side where market forces have demonstrated their power and shown that the pain of lower prices affects all producers," the IEA said.

(Reporting by Noah Browning)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33aNigeria set to keep record 2020 budget to fight coronavirus despite earlier cut
RE
04:32aLondon 'pub-on-wheels' pulls pints on people's doorsteps
RE
04:28aChina unicorn creation falls to six-year low as investors play it safe
RE
04:25aNigeria LNG signs EPC contract for Train 7 - oil minister
RE
04:20aVietnam to import 20,000 pigs from Thailand to rebuild swine fever-hit herd
RE
04:12aIEA still sees record 2020 oil demand fall but easing lockdowns helping
RE
04:10aPandemic sends Japan April machine tool orders to lowest levels since 2010
RE
04:05aIFOAM ORGANICS INTERNATIONAL E : CIAO and IFOAM – Organics International sign a framework agreement
PU
04:02aChina says will make just, objective ruling on Australian barley
RE
04:01aQatar Airways to slash nearly 20% of its workforce - CEO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3RWE AG : RWE : Shrugging off coronavirus, RWE posts profit rise on strong winds
4FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
5BILFINGER SE : BILFINGER : Q1 2020 financial results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group