Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IEE Exhibiting Lineup of Avionics Display Products at Quad A Summit 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Focus on Airborne Applications With Proven Interface Capabilities

Industrial Electronic Engineers, IEE, manufacturer of rugged displays for military applications, will be presenting their product lineup at the Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit (Quad A) in Nashville, Tennessee, April 14-16th. IEE is highlighting displays designed for rotary and fixed wing airborne applications with proven interface capabilities. IEE will feature both the 4.3-inch and 3.5-inch CDUs as cost-effective solutions that are easily integrated into airborne applications.

“IEE’s products focus on supporting Open System Architecture (OSA) through a suite of communication interfaces and video processing capabilities,” commented Steve Motter, V.P. of Business Development for IEE. “This includes everything from traditional avionics busses, to ARINC 818, to Ethernet based video distribution architectures such as ARINC 661.”

OSA allows for interoperability through the use of standard interfaces. Implemented with controlled Linux OS releases and board support software, this family of CDUs supports a wide range of Avionics architecture applications. Ease of installation is supported by standard Dzus rail mounts and mil-spec I/O connectors.

The 4.3" Control Display Unit (CDU) can be used in a variety of applications for air or ground vehicles. Typical applications include control of radio communications and configuration of aircraft systems. This smart display utilizes an Intel Atom E3825 dual core processor, and operates under a wide range of lighting conditions from full dark (NVIS) to bright sunlight. The assembly consists of a Line Replaceable Unit (LRU) with a 4.3" diagonal viewing screen and a QWVGA (480x272) pixel resolution. The rugged aluminum chassis is painted black with white nomenclature.

4.3” CDU Display Features:

  • 4.3” Transmissive AMLCD, 480 x 272 (QWVGA)
  • Brightness: NVIS to >1200 cd/m2
  • Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 (native)
  • Dual Core Intel Atom E3825 processor (1.33 GHz)
  • 2GB DDR3 SDRAM, 8GB SD Flash
  • ARINC-661 over Gigabit Ethernet
  • Controls: 5 sealed push-buttons, 2 rocker switches
  • Power Input: 28VDC per MIL-STD-704F
  • Operating Temperature: -40ºC to +71ºC continuous

IEE will also feature a 3.5" Aircraft Control Display Unit (CDU) designed for helicopter avionics. Applied beyond typical radio and communications applications, this CDU provides a central data entry and status display for the Search and Rescue rotorcraft platform’s Personal Locator System (PLS).

The transflective display operates under a wide range of lighting conditions from full dark (NVIS) through bright sunlight. This smart display can control multiple devices and features an ARM 8 processor and interface built around four user defined bezel keys and two rotary selector knobs.

3.5” Transflective AMLCD Display Features:

  • 3.5" Transflective AMLCD, 320 x 240 (QVGA)
  • Brightness: NVIS to 200cd/m2 (sunlight readable)
  • Contrast Ratio: 400:1 (native)
  • Texas Instruments ARM Cortex-A8 DaVinci DM3730 System on Module (800 MHz)
  • 256MB SDRAM, 512MB NAND Flash, 8GB SD Flash
  • One 10/100 Ethernet, Three USB 2.0 ports
  • Two RS-422 serial ports, Two programmable discrete interfaces
  • Controls: 5 sealed push-buttons, 1 brightness knob, 1 dual-concentric knob

IEE is exhibiting in booth #908 at the Quad A Summit, April 14-16th. Stop by or make an appointment with Steve Motter by calling toll-free 1-800-422-0867, ext. 327, or mailto:info@ieeinc.com.

About IEE:

For over 70 years, Industrial Electronic Engineers, IEE, has been a trusted provider of enhanced displays for military and industrial applications. From rapid prototyping of custom designs to full-scale production runs, IEE’s factory in Van Nuys, CA produces innovative displays with advanced features like low-latency video processing, high-bright and NVIS backlighting, and lightweight, ruggedized enclosures. IEE’s direct control of critical process steps reduces costs, decreases production lead times and improves lifecycle management. IEE display products are distributed worldwide. IEE is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information: visit ieeinc.com.

Get our updates: http://www.linkedin.com/company/industrial-electronic-engineers

Follow us at: http://twitter.com/IEEdisplays

Become a fan: https://www.facebook.com/IEEdisplays


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:51aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Advances Multi-Country Operator Strategy by Signing Definitive Agreement to Acquire Licence in Uruguay
AQ
09:51aSMART CANNABIS CORP : . Appoints Acclaimed Architect to Advisory Board
AQ
09:51aVERINT : Files Preliminary Proxy in Response to Neuberger Berman's Nomination of Three Directors
BU
09:50aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Yahoo strikes $117.5 mln data breach settlement after earlier accord rejected
RE
09:50aAmerican Airlines trims quarterly unit revenue forecast, shares fall 3 percent
RE
09:50aIDEA CELLULAR : Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000 crore rights issue to open on Wednesday
AQ
09:50aINDIAN OVERSEAS BANK : reduces interest rate on loans by 5 bps
AQ
09:50aSENVION : accelerates its transformation program, launched in January 2019, with self-administered restructuring plan
EQ
09:48aSTREAMLINE HEALTH : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Performance on April 22, 2019
PU
09:48aPTC : How Digital Transformation Is Changing Business Models | PTC
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Alcon tops $28 billion market cap in decade's biggest Swiss stock deal
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : Lenders seize UK retailer Debenhams, wiping out Ashley
3AIRBUS SE : EU plans for own retaliation in aircraft dispute with U.S.
4BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz sells more than 560,000 vehicles worldwide in Q1 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About