IEE Exhibiting Lineup of Avionics Display Products at Quad A Summit 2019

Industrial Electronic Engineers, IEE, manufacturer of rugged displays for military applications, will be presenting their product lineup at the Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit (Quad A) in Nashville, Tennessee, April 14-16th. IEE is highlighting displays designed for rotary and fixed wing airborne applications with proven interface capabilities. IEE will feature both the 4.3-inch and 3.5-inch CDUs as cost-effective solutions that are easily integrated into airborne applications.

“IEE’s products focus on supporting Open System Architecture (OSA) through a suite of communication interfaces and video processing capabilities,” commented Steve Motter, V.P. of Business Development for IEE. “This includes everything from traditional avionics busses, to ARINC 818, to Ethernet based video distribution architectures such as ARINC 661.”

OSA allows for interoperability through the use of standard interfaces. Implemented with controlled Linux OS releases and board support software, this family of CDUs supports a wide range of Avionics architecture applications. Ease of installation is supported by standard Dzus rail mounts and mil-spec I/O connectors.

The 4.3" Control Display Unit (CDU) can be used in a variety of applications for air or ground vehicles. Typical applications include control of radio communications and configuration of aircraft systems. This smart display utilizes an Intel Atom E3825 dual core processor, and operates under a wide range of lighting conditions from full dark (NVIS) to bright sunlight. The assembly consists of a Line Replaceable Unit (LRU) with a 4.3" diagonal viewing screen and a QWVGA (480x272) pixel resolution. The rugged aluminum chassis is painted black with white nomenclature.

4.3” CDU Display Features:

4.3” Transmissive AMLCD, 480 x 272 (QWVGA)

Brightness: NVIS to >1200 cd/m 2

Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 (native)

Dual Core Intel Atom E3825 processor (1.33 GHz)

2GB DDR3 SDRAM, 8GB SD Flash

ARINC-661 over Gigabit Ethernet

Controls: 5 sealed push-buttons, 2 rocker switches

Power Input: 28VDC per MIL-STD-704F

Operating Temperature: -40ºC to +71ºC continuous

IEE will also feature a 3.5" Aircraft Control Display Unit (CDU) designed for helicopter avionics. Applied beyond typical radio and communications applications, this CDU provides a central data entry and status display for the Search and Rescue rotorcraft platform’s Personal Locator System (PLS).

The transflective display operates under a wide range of lighting conditions from full dark (NVIS) through bright sunlight. This smart display can control multiple devices and features an ARM 8 processor and interface built around four user defined bezel keys and two rotary selector knobs.

3.5” Transflective AMLCD Display Features:

3.5" Transflective AMLCD, 320 x 240 (QVGA)

Brightness: NVIS to 200cd/m 2 (sunlight readable)

(sunlight readable) Contrast Ratio: 400:1 (native)

Texas Instruments ARM Cortex-A8 DaVinci DM3730 System on Module (800 MHz)

256MB SDRAM, 512MB NAND Flash, 8GB SD Flash

One 10/100 Ethernet, Three USB 2.0 ports

Two RS-422 serial ports, Two programmable discrete interfaces

Controls: 5 sealed push-buttons, 1 brightness knob, 1 dual-concentric knob

IEE is exhibiting in booth #908 at the Quad A Summit, April 14-16th. Stop by or make an appointment with Steve Motter by calling toll-free 1-800-422-0867, ext. 327, or mailto:info@ieeinc.com.

About IEE:

For over 70 years, Industrial Electronic Engineers, IEE, has been a trusted provider of enhanced displays for military and industrial applications. From rapid prototyping of custom designs to full-scale production runs, IEE’s factory in Van Nuys, CA produces innovative displays with advanced features like low-latency video processing, high-bright and NVIS backlighting, and lightweight, ruggedized enclosures. IEE’s direct control of critical process steps reduces costs, decreases production lead times and improves lifecycle management. IEE display products are distributed worldwide. IEE is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information: visit ieeinc.com.

