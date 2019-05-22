Log in
IEEE Bestows Lifetime Achievement Award on Dr. Hermann Ney, AppTek's Director of Science and Human Language Technology Chair at RWTH Aachen University

05/22/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

His continued leadership in innovation was recognized at 2019 IEEE International Conference on Acoustics, Speech and Signal Processing

AppTek, a leader in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Automatic Speech Recognition and Machine Translation, congratulates Dr. Hermann Ney, its Director of Science and the Chair of Human Language Technology and Pattern Recognition at RWTH Aachen University, for being presented with IEEE’s prestigious James Flanagan award for his lifetime of accomplishments in the automated speech recognition industry. IEEE awards this honor for “outstanding contribution to the advancement of speech and/or audio signal processing” based on the pioneer’s contributions to statistical and computational modeling for speech recognition and machine translation, impact on the fields of speech and/or audio processing technology, innovation, leadership, honors or seminal contributions, publications or patents, transition to practice, and the quality of the nomination.

Dr. Ney has been at the forefront of making automatic speech recognition and natural language technologies commercially viable, to enable applications that improve daily life through accessibility, commerce and trade, and communications across languages. He is also a leading scholar in the field, having mentored the industry’s technology leaders for global brands such as Amazon, Google, IBM and Apple. Dr. Ney continues to drive leading-edge research to improve the state-of-the-art and to continue revolutionizing the performance and usefulness of human language technologies.

Dr. Ney has worked on dynamic programming and discriminative training for speech recognition, on language modeling and on data-driven approaches to machine translation. His work has resulted in more than 700 conference and journal papers; he is one of the most cited scientists in Google Scholar. In 2005, Dr. Ney was the recipient of the Technical Achievement Award of the IEEE Signal Processing Society; in 2010, he was awarded a senior DIGITEO chair at LIMIS/CNRS in Paris, France; and in 2013, he received the award of honor of the International Association for Machine Translation. Dr. Ney is a fellow of both the IEEE and the International Speech Communication Association.

About AppTek

AppTek’s artificial intelligence and machine learning-based automatic speech recognition and machine translation platforms are deployed for the media and entertainment industry as well as in call centers. Leveraging over 30 years’ worth of experience, its scientists and research engineers support the research and development of practical systems – AppTek enables the highest quality automatic speech recognition and machine translation solutions available anywhere for enterprises everywhere. The streaming real-time combination allows for live closed captioning and speech-to-speech translation, available in the AppTek closed captioning appliance available to TV stations, and the Talk2me® app available on the AppStore. Apptek’s ASR and Neural MT are also available via its cloud API services.


