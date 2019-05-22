IEEE Bestows Lifetime Achievement Award on Dr. Hermann Ney, AppTek's Director of Science and Human Language Technology Chair at RWTH Aachen University

AppTek,
a leader in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Automatic Speech
Recognition and Machine Translation, congratulates Dr. Hermann Ney, its
Director of Science and the Chair of Human Language Technology and
Pattern Recognition at RWTH Aachen University, for being presented with
IEEE’s prestigious James Flanagan award for his lifetime of
accomplishments in the automated speech recognition industry. IEEE
awards this honor for “outstanding contribution to the advancement of
speech and/or audio signal processing” based on the pioneer’s
contributions to statistical and computational modeling for speech
recognition and machine translation, impact on the fields of speech
and/or audio processing technology, innovation, leadership, honors or
seminal contributions, publications or patents, transition to practice,
and the quality of the nomination.
Dr. Ney has been at the forefront of making automatic speech recognition
and natural language technologies commercially viable, to enable
applications that improve daily life through accessibility, commerce and
trade, and communications across languages. He is also a leading scholar
in the field, having mentored the industry’s technology leaders for
global brands such as Amazon, Google, IBM and Apple. Dr. Ney continues
to drive leading-edge research to improve the state-of-the-art and to
continue revolutionizing the performance and usefulness of human
language technologies.
Dr. Ney has worked on dynamic programming and discriminative training
for speech recognition, on language modeling and on data-driven
approaches to machine translation. His work has resulted in more than
700 conference and journal papers; he is one of the most cited
scientists in Google Scholar. In 2005, Dr. Ney was the recipient of the
Technical Achievement Award of the IEEE Signal Processing Society; in
2010, he was awarded a senior DIGITEO chair at LIMIS/CNRS in Paris,
France; and in 2013, he received the award of honor of the International
Association for Machine Translation. Dr. Ney is a fellow of both the
IEEE and the International Speech Communication Association.
About AppTek
AppTek’s artificial intelligence and machine learning-based automatic
speech recognition and machine translation platforms are deployed for
the media and entertainment industry as well as in call centers.
Leveraging over 30 years’ worth of experience, its scientists and
research engineers support the research and development of practical
systems – AppTek enables the highest quality automatic speech
recognition and machine translation solutions available anywhere for
enterprises everywhere. The streaming real-time combination allows for
live closed captioning and speech-to-speech translation, available in
the AppTek closed captioning appliance available to TV stations, and the
Talk2me® app available on the AppStore. Apptek’s ASR and Neural MT are
also available via its cloud API services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005673/en/