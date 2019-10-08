IEEE : Rebooting Computing Week Showcases Technologies Driving Evolution in Next Two Decades

Trailblazers in hardware, software, low energy consumption, high-performance computing and more look ahead to next era of computing

IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, encourages early adopters, innovators, technologists and students to experience the 2019 IEEE Rebooting Computing Week events 4-8 November 2019 in San Mateo, California. The gathering provides opportunities for industry leaders to discuss advanced computing topics, as well as a collaborative environment for networking opportunities.

An annual, weeklong IEEE Rebooting Computing Initiative event, IEEE Rebooting Computing Week brings together renowned visionaries and leaders in industry, academia and government to collaborate and explore new technologies that will impact society in the near and far future. Trailblazers in hardware, software, low energy consumption, high-performance computing and other areas will share insights on what is to be expected in a new era of computing.

“IEEE Rebooting Computing Week provides a platform for individuals who are looking ahead and are already working on the technologies that will drive the next computing era—one that has the potential to bring benefits and advancements to shape humanity’s future,” said Cullen Bash, general chair of the 2019 IEEE International Conference on Rebooting Computing (ICRC). “Whether you are a student or an established leader in the computing industry or academia, the week’s thought-provoking agenda addresses key topics and provides in-depth exploration of computing challenges faced today and for the future.”

2019 IEEE Rebooting Computing Week events to be held at the San Mateo Marriott include:

IEEE Industry Summit on the Future of Computing, 4 November

International Roadmap for Devices and Systems (IRDS) Meeting, 5 November

Quantum Computing Event, 6-7 November

IEEE International Conference on Rebooting Computing (ICRC), 6-8 November

An expert lineup covering fields such as quantum, large-scale computing, artificial intelligence and neuromorphic computing, in which human brain processes and networks are emulated, will be speaking during the week’s events, including:

Bronis de Supinski, chief technical officer, Livermore Computing

Pete Shadbolt, co-founder, PsiQuantum

Krysta Svore, general manager of quantum software, Microsoft

Tony Uttley, president, Honeywell Quantum Solutions

Cliff Young, data scientist, Google Brain Team, Google

To view the full lineup of speakers and to see information on pricing and registration for IEEE 2019 Rebooting Computing Week events, please visit the IEEE Rebooting Computing landing page. (Early-registration discounts are available through Tuesday, 15 October 2019.) IEEE Rebooting Computing patronage opportunities can be found here.

“Rebooting Computing," originally coined by IEEE Life Fellow Peter Denning as part of his National Science Foundation-sponsored initiative to revamp computing education, became the inspiration for IEEE Future Directions to rethink the computer in its entirety, from device to user interface. IEEE Rebooting Computing is a program of IEEE Future Directions, designed to develop and share educational tools, events and content for emerging technologies.

