IEEE : Technology Time Machine 2018 Ignites the Technologies of Tomorrow

IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated
to advancing technology for humanity, and IEEE
Future Directions today unveiled details of its IEEE
Technology Time Machine 2018 (IEEE TTM 2018) symposium,
scheduled for 31 October – 1 November 2018, in San Diego, Calif. A
two-day gathering of the foremost experts in a diverse array of
disciplines, the event is a catalyst for compelling explorations and
discussions of the emerging advancements and technologies significantly
impacting humanity today, tomorrow, and beyond.
“Advancements in technology in neuroscience, robotics, virtual and
augmented reality, advanced agriculture, and more can drive new
businesses that can enrich the lives of millions across the globe. TTM
2018’s goal is to imagine, based on our current needs, use cases, and
technology limitations, how technology could better serve us in the
future – and then determine how to build those visionary technologies
into realistic innovations," said Doug Zuckerman, IEEE Life Fellow, and IEEE
TTM 2018 general chair. “With exceptional speakers, networking, and
discussion, TTM 2018 will offer attendees a vision of future
technologies, with the overarching goal of serving humanity.”
Themed “Beyond Tomorrow”, IEEE TTM 2018 is IEEE
Future Directions’ flagship event devoted to exploring future
technology directions. Uniting researchers, thought leaders,
practitioners, academics, and policymakers from around the world, the
two-day symposium is a springboard for discourse on multiple disciplines
and evolving areas, including:
-
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ethics
-
Biological neuroprosthetics
-
Mixed reality
-
Programmable genomics
-
Technology entrepreneurism
Combining forward-looking keynote addresses with interactive panels led
by renowned experts, IEEE TTM 2018 delivers vital insights needed
to successfully navigate the rapidly expanding technology landscape.
With peer-to-peer networking and opportunities for leveraging
cross-disciplinary synergies, the symposium will play a fundamental role
in guiding current and future decisions on how best to implement
technological advances for the benefit of humanity.
During IEEE TTM 2018, IEEE
N3XT® will be hosting a special session focusing on the role of
innovation and young entrepreneurship in science and engineering. Also
on tap at IEEE TTM 2018 are a series of “lightning talks”
moderated by IEEE
Eta Kappa Nu (IEEE-HKN), IEEE’s honor society. During this series of
intensive discussions, IEEE student members will share insights into
their work on the impact and integration of future technologies in
business, society, and everyday life.
Co-located with IEEE TTM 2018 are the IEEE International
Workshop on Symbiotic Autonomous Systems, a complimentary event open
to the general public, and IEEE Brain Initiative Workshop on
Advanced NeuroTechnologies. Highlighting the development of
pioneering advances in their respective areas, each workshop spotlights
critical issues impacting the continued progression of groundbreaking
technology innovations. Both include a keynote address, panels, and
spirited discussions into topics like:
The IEEE International Workshop on Symbiotic Autonomous Systems
workshop will be held 30 October 2018 at the Hilton San Diego Resort
and Spa. The IEEE Brain Initiative Workshop on Advanced
NeuroTechnologies will be held 1 – 2 November 2018, at the Hilton
San Diego Bayfront, San Diego, Calif. Discounted early registration
rates are available for IEEE TTM and the IEEE Brain Initiative workshop;
the IEEE SAS workshop is a free event open to the general public. For
more information or to register for any or all events, please visit:
For more information about IEEE Future Directions, visit http://bit.ly/IEEEFutureDirections.
