IEEE : Technology Time Machine 2018 Ignites the Technologies of Tomorrow

Flagship symposium catalyzes discussions around innovative technologies, also plays host to symbiotic autonomous systems and neurotechnology workshops

IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and IEEE Future Directions today unveiled details of its IEEE Technology Time Machine 2018 (IEEE TTM 2018) symposium, scheduled for 31 October – 1 November 2018, in San Diego, Calif. A two-day gathering of the foremost experts in a diverse array of disciplines, the event is a catalyst for compelling explorations and discussions of the emerging advancements and technologies significantly impacting humanity today, tomorrow, and beyond.

“Advancements in technology in neuroscience, robotics, virtual and augmented reality, advanced agriculture, and more can drive new businesses that can enrich the lives of millions across the globe. TTM 2018’s goal is to imagine, based on our current needs, use cases, and technology limitations, how technology could better serve us in the future – and then determine how to build those visionary technologies into realistic innovations," said Doug Zuckerman, IEEE Life Fellow, and IEEE TTM 2018 general chair. “With exceptional speakers, networking, and discussion, TTM 2018 will offer attendees a vision of future technologies, with the overarching goal of serving humanity.”

Themed “Beyond Tomorrow”, IEEE TTM 2018 is IEEE Future Directions’ flagship event devoted to exploring future technology directions. Uniting researchers, thought leaders, practitioners, academics, and policymakers from around the world, the two-day symposium is a springboard for discourse on multiple disciplines and evolving areas, including:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ethics

Biological neuroprosthetics

Mixed reality

Programmable genomics

Technology entrepreneurism

Combining forward-looking keynote addresses with interactive panels led by renowned experts, IEEE TTM 2018 delivers vital insights needed to successfully navigate the rapidly expanding technology landscape. With peer-to-peer networking and opportunities for leveraging cross-disciplinary synergies, the symposium will play a fundamental role in guiding current and future decisions on how best to implement technological advances for the benefit of humanity.

During IEEE TTM 2018, IEEE N3XT® will be hosting a special session focusing on the role of innovation and young entrepreneurship in science and engineering. Also on tap at IEEE TTM 2018 are a series of “lightning talks” moderated by IEEE Eta Kappa Nu (IEEE-HKN), IEEE’s honor society. During this series of intensive discussions, IEEE student members will share insights into their work on the impact and integration of future technologies in business, society, and everyday life.

Co-located with IEEE TTM 2018 are the IEEE International Workshop on Symbiotic Autonomous Systems, a complimentary event open to the general public, and IEEE Brain Initiative Workshop on Advanced NeuroTechnologies. Highlighting the development of pioneering advances in their respective areas, each workshop spotlights critical issues impacting the continued progression of groundbreaking technology innovations. Both include a keynote address, panels, and spirited discussions into topics like:

IEEE International Workshop on Symbiotic Autonomous Systems – Advanced interaction and self-evolving capabilities; brain-computer interfaces; human augmentation technologies; self-replication abilities. In support of this workshop, the IEEE Symbiotic Autonomous Systems (IEEE SAS) Initiative has a white paper outlining its mission and objectives available for free download in PDF format: http://bit.ly/IEEESASWhitePaper

– Advanced interaction and self-evolving capabilities; brain-computer interfaces; human augmentation technologies; self-replication abilities. In support of this workshop, the IEEE Symbiotic Autonomous Systems (IEEE SAS) Initiative has a white paper outlining its mission and objectives available for free download in PDF format: http://bit.ly/IEEESASWhitePaper IEEE Brain Initiative Workshop on Advanced NeuroTechnologies – Translational neural engineering and neurotechnology; invasive and non-invasive approaches for studying brain function; and more

The IEEE International Workshop on Symbiotic Autonomous Systems workshop will be held 30 October 2018 at the Hilton San Diego Resort and Spa. The IEEE Brain Initiative Workshop on Advanced NeuroTechnologies will be held 1 – 2 November 2018, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, San Diego, Calif. Discounted early registration rates are available for IEEE TTM and the IEEE Brain Initiative workshop; the IEEE SAS workshop is a free event open to the general public. For more information or to register for any or all events, please visit:

