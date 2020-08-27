Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IEEE-USA : Awards Ceremony Going Virtual

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE-USA's prestigious awards ceremony will be streamed live online this year, featuring video appearances from the 2019 award recipients, nominators and board members. Catch the premiere on Facebook or YouTube on Monday, 31 August at 8:00pm ET.

These annual awards celebrate professionalism, technical achievements and literary contributions to public awareness and understanding of the engineering profession in the United States.

"Each year, we honor those who have contributed significantly to our mission. And it is a great joy to recognize the achievements of some outstanding members again this year," said 2019 IEEE-USA President Tom Coughlin. "We're also excited to share this experience with everyone this year in the comfort and safety of their homes."

The highly sought-after awards include the Robert S. Walleigh Distinguished Contributions to Engineering Award, George F. McClure Citation of Honor, Jim Watson Student Professional Awareness Achievement Award, and more. New this year is the IEEE-USA John Meredith Professional Service Award, named in memory of one of IEEE's most revered volunteers: 2007 IEEE-USA President, John Meredith. To learn about this year's honorees, please visit IEEE-USA InSight.

U.S. IEEE members can still recognize a deserving peer or colleague for a 2020 IEEE-USA Award, but time is running out! Be sure to submit your nomination by the deadline on 15 September.

About IEEE-USA:
IEEE-USA serves the public good and promotes the careers and public policy interests of nearly 180,000 engineering, computing and technology professionals who are U.S. members of IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization.

Visit us online at ieeeusa.org, follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram and check us out on LinkedIn.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ieee-usa-awards-ceremony-going-virtual-301119994.html

SOURCE IEEE-USA


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:34pPFISTER : Debuts Several Innovation Features For Enhanced Workflow In The Kitchen
PR
03:34p6 Tips for Managing Pain in the Age of COVID-19
PR
03:32pAmazon launches first fitness band in bid to take on Apple, Fitbit
RE
03:31pABBOTT LABORATORIES : Trump to Announce Deal With Abbott Laboratories for Rapid Covid-19 Tests -- Update
DJ
03:30pFaruqi & Faruqi, LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Fastly, Inc.
GL
03:28pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Hamilton company snares contract to build 1,150 CN Rail grain cars
AQ
03:27pLaura largely misses U.S. cotton, sugar fields; rains to skip dry Midwest grain belt
RE
03:25pALYI One Key Step Closer To $100 Million Investment
NE
03:24pGrains Rally Amid Strong Exports
DJ
03:23pE W SCRIPPS : Scripps Investor Deck, August 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group