IEQ Capital Selects RedBlack for Portfolio Rebalancing, Order Management and Straight-Through Processing

Technology Enables Investment Advisory Firms to Streamline Client Workflows and Enhance Efficiency as They Scale

RedBlack Software LLC, the independent market leader for portfolio rebalancing and trading, today announced that IEQ Capital, LLC (IEQ), a Foster City, California-based registered investment advisor with approximately $8.2 billion in regulatory assets under management, has selected RedBlack for portfolio rebalancing, trade order management and straight-through processing.

“Our partnership with IEQ underscores the foundation on which RedBlack was built 11 years ago: deliver a robust, dedicated technology solution that enables advisors to efficiently manage portfolios and help clients reach their investment objectives,” said Daniel C. Potter, President and Chief Executive Officer of RedBlack. “We have been privileged to work with the principals of IEQ for the better part of a decade. We are excited about continuing our long and successful relationship to help IEQ continue to grow and address evolving client needs in this dynamic market.”

IEQ provides portfolio management and investment advisory services primarily to individuals, high net worth individuals or families, as well as trusts, foundations, endowments, non-profit organizations and other business entities.

RedBlack’s relationship with the principals of IEQ began nearly a decade ago, shortly after their formation of Luminous Capital. The relationship has continued through First Republic Investment Management’s 2012 acquisition of Luminous and, now, the formation of IEQ earlier this year.

Dean Horwitz, Partner & Chief Operating Officer for IEQ, said he values RedBlack’s responsiveness and the seamless nature of the technology. “Often you are talking to people at RedBlack who have been there for many years, and they understand the software extremely well,” Horwitz said. “They are also very proactive in getting input for new developments and their roadmap, and learning whether certain initiatives would be helpful for our organization. They take the pulse of the market, which is important because not all companies are doing that to drive their future development.”

About RedBlack

RedBlack provides investment professionals with the rebalancing, order management and trading solutions required to manage complex portfolios. At our core is a disciplined focus on client-driven design, innovative technology and agile delivery to ensure that our solutions continuously evolve to meet the demands of our clients and the industry. Intuitive software, personalized training, and dedicated support deliver an immediate return on investment. Our clients include single and multi-family offices, wealth advisors, large financial institutions, trust companies, registered investment advisors, pension funds and foundations representing more than $500 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.redblacksoftware.com.

