IES HONORS HEALTHE'S SUNTRAC™ ECOSYSTEM IN ITS 2019 PROGRESS REPORT

08/12/2019 | 11:43am EDT

Cocoa Beach, FL, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its 2019 Progress Report, the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) recognizes Healthe’s SunTrac™ Ecosystem as a significant advancement of lighting technology.  SunTrac brings the healthy, dynamic spectrum of the sun indoors by automatically adjusting its True Circadian™ spectrum and intensity throughout the day. The wavelengths of light produced use Healthe’s proprietary technology to go beyond color temperature – they target the body’s peak circadian sensitivity and are delivered based on the time of the day to promote a healthy circadian rhythm and sleep/wake cycle. 

In its review, IES highlighted SunTrac’s simplicity of use as one of its compelling and exceptional features.  SunTrac’s combination of circadian lighting backed by patented technology, high-quality light, and automated scheduling creates a product as unique and innovative as it is easy to use.  Users simply replace their standard E26 base light bulbs with SunTrac and can experience automated circadian lighting by pressing a button on a SunLync™. The SunLync establishes location to produce a SunShow™, a pre-programmed light schedule that is spectrally tuned to a location’s sunrise and sunset times.  

“We are honored that the IES has recognized the SunTrac Ecosystem as an elegant solution that works with our natural rhythms, while continuing to support productivity and healthy sleep/wake cycles,” says Khim Lee, CEO of Healthe. “Our mission at Healthe is to deliver simple-to-use lighting solutions to improve wellbeing in the built environment.” 

To learn more about the SunTrac Ecosystem and how Healthe is harnessing the ingredients of light to promote health and wellness, visit www.healthelighting.com.

Kate Kaminski
Healthe by Lighting Science
321-779-5542
kkaminski@healthelighting.com

Alexandra Polier
DNA
917-693-2768
alex@whatisyourdna.com

