IEV : Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting

Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting

Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 2, 2019 18:20

Announcement Reference SG191002XMET11TI

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Christopher Nghia Do

Designation President and Chief Executive Officer

Financial Year End 31/12/2019

Event Narrative

Additional Text Please refer to the attached Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') and Circular to Shareholders in relation to the Proposed Acquisition of Lady Paradise (M) Sdn. Bhd. and Proposed Diversification into the Healthcare, Postpartum Care and Wellness Business ('Proposed Transactions').

Additional Text The approval on the Proposed Transactions will be sought at the Company's EGM to be held on 18 October 2019. This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the 'Sponsor').

Additional Text This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('SGX-ST') and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

Additional Text The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Ong Hwee Li, at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542, telephone (65) 6232 3210.

Event Dates

Meeting Date and Time 18/10/2019 10:30:00

Response Deadline Date 16/10/2019 10:30:00

Event Venue(s)

