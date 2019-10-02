|
IEV : Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting
10/02/2019 | 07:09am EDT
|
|
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
|
|
Oct 2, 2019 18:20
|
|
New
|
|
SG191002XMET11TI
|
|
Christopher Nghia Do
|
|
President and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
31/12/2019
|
|
|
Narrative Text
|
|
Please refer to the attached Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') and Circular to Shareholders in relation to the Proposed Acquisition of Lady Paradise (M) Sdn. Bhd. and Proposed Diversification into the Healthcare, Postpartum Care and Wellness Business ('Proposed Transactions').
|
|
The approval on the Proposed Transactions will be sought at the Company's EGM to be held on 18 October 2019. This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the 'Sponsor').
|
|
This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('SGX-ST') and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.
|
|
The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Ong Hwee Li, at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542, telephone (65) 6232 3210.
|
|
|
18/10/2019 10:30:00
|
|
16/10/2019 10:30:00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meeting Venue
|
Kingfisher Room, Level 4, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, 392 Havelock Road, Singapore 169663
Disclaimer
IEV Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 11:08:06 UTC
|
|