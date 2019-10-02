Log in
IEV : Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting

10/02/2019 | 07:09am EDT
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 2, 2019 18:20
Status New
Announcement Reference SG191002XMET11TI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Christopher Nghia Do
Designation President and Chief Executive Officer
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attached Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') and Circular to Shareholders in relation to the Proposed Acquisition of Lady Paradise (M) Sdn. Bhd. and Proposed Diversification into the Healthcare, Postpartum Care and Wellness Business ('Proposed Transactions').
Additional Text The approval on the Proposed Transactions will be sought at the Company's EGM to be held on 18 October 2019. This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the 'Sponsor').
Additional Text This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('SGX-ST') and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.
Additional Text The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Ong Hwee Li, at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542, telephone (65) 6232 3210.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 18/10/2019 10:30:00
Response Deadline Date 16/10/2019 10:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Kingfisher Room, Level 4, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, 392 Havelock Road, Singapore 169663

Attachments

  1. Notice Of EGM (Size: 48,745 bytes)
  2. Circular (Size: 735,031 bytes)

Disclaimer

IEV Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 11:08:06 UTC
