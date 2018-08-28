|
IFA 2018 Exhibitor Profiles
08/28/2018 | 12:59pm EDT
IFA 2018 takes place 31 August – 5 September, 2018 at the Messegelände
Berlin ExpoCenter City. Please note the following important
information.
#IFA2018 Exhibitor News and Press Kits:
http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ifa-2018/
Information for Media:
https://b2b.ifa-berlin.com/Press/Newsroom/
Business Wire is an official international
media partner for IFA 2018. Listed below are exhibitor profiles.
|
Company:
|
Airthings
|
Stand:
|
Hall 6.2, Stand 124
|
Web:
|
www.airthings.com
|
Airthings is a Norwegian based tech company specializing in Indoor
Air Quality, with expertise in Radon gas detection. We design and
manufacture smart, connected products to make homes, buildings and
workplaces efficient and healthy by visualizing and optimizing the
Indoor Air Quality. With 10 years of experience in the consumer
space, we are now expanding our technology and expertise into the
professional sector. Airthings mission is to ensure people take
control of their Indoor Air Quality to live a better life.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
ASUS
|
Stand:
|
215
|
Web:
|
www.asus.com
|
ASUS is a multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics
company and the world’s No.1 motherboard and gaming brand. Dedicated
to creating smart products for today and tomorrow’s digital
lifestyles, ASUS brings an extensive lineup of our latest
innovations to IFA 2018, showcasing an all-new ZenBook portfolio as
well as new gaming gear and products such as smartwatch, mini PC,
and high-performance monitors designed for modern tech lifestyles.
The ASUS showcase is located at Booth #215 in Messe Berlin Hall 25,
and it is open to visitors daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., August 31
to September 5.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
DSP Group
|
Stand:
|
134
|
Web:
|
www.dspg.com
|
DSP Group is leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions
for converged communications with expertise in RF wireless
communications and voice processing and a vital player in the
rollout of ULE©(ultra-low energy) short range wireless IoT smart
home technology. The company has enabled its customers with its
SmartVoice solutions to bring sophisticated high-quality VUI (voice
user interface) to virtually any device. DSP Group continues to
innovate, bringing new applications for consumer and industrial IoT,
Security, smart homes, smart cities, and beyond. DSP Group partners
with CE manufacturers and service providers to shape the future of
communications UI at home, office and on the go
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Jabra
|
Stand:
|
231 / Hall 4.2b
|
Web:
|
https://www.jabra.com/
|
Jabra is a leader in engineering communications and sound solutions
– innovating to empower both consumers and businesses. Proudly part
of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do
more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Through sound, we
help transform lives. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way,
building on 150 years of pioneering work. This allows us to create
integrated headsets and communications tools that help professionals
work more productively; and wireless headphones and earbuds that let
consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
JLab Audio
|
Stand:
|
131 Hall 1.2
|
Web:
|
www.jlabaudio.com
|
JLab Audio is an award-winning designer of personal audio including
Bluetooth earbuds, headphones, and speakers. JLab's mission is to
enhance how we all GO through life with incredible sound, inspired
design, and innovative technology for the everyday consumer.
Designed with their Southern California roots and end user in mind,
JLab will keep you GOing with high-quality gear, inspired designs,
and world class, hassle free customer support. No matter your
passion, JLab is here for you. It doesn’t matter how you GO, just GO.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Monoprice
|
Stand:
|
105
|
Web:
|
www.monoprice.uk
|
Monoprice, leading online retailer of high quality and affordably
priced consumer electronics, is announcing the latest additions to
its United Kingdom and Germany product catalogs, as well as new
milestones in the expansion of its business overseas at IFA 2018.
With increased availability of key products from its 3D Printing,
Premium Audio, Cable and Smart Home categories, many on display at
the show, Monoprice is continuing to disrupt the consumer
electronics space internationally and make its direct-to-consumer
technologies more accessible than ever throughout Europe.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Nanoleaf
|
Stand:
|
Hall 26, Stand 382
|
Web:
|
https://nanoleaf.me/en/
|
Nanoleaf is a green technology and IoT company changing the world
with innovative lighting solutions that are smarter by design. By
infusing artistic design and technological innovations in their
products, Nanoleaf brings excitement, convenience, and joy to the
way people experience light. Founded in 2012 by three engineers
wanting to shake up the lighting industry, the company now has
offices in Shenzhen, Paris and Toronto. Made up of a diverse team of
passionate out-of-the-box thinking problem-solvers, Nanoleaf strives
to transform illumination and reshape the way we light up the world.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Qardio
|
Stand:
|
Stand 205, Hall 4.2b
|
Web:
|
www.getqardio.com
|
Qardio is an award-winning digital health company with a mission to
revolutionize healthcare by creating solutions that combine
innovative technology, elegant design and powerful data analytics
with state-of-the-art, medical grade functionality.
|
|
|
Qardio’s clinically-validated devices, QardioArm, QardioBase 2, and
QardioCore, help monitor blood pressure, weight, full body
composition, continuous ECG/EKG, respiratory rate, activity tracking
and more. Paired with Qardio's AI based doctor-patient platform,
QardioMD, the company has created a powerful health ecosystem.
Qardio empowers consumers, doctors, and healthcare providers with
data of the highest clinical quality and provides simple, actionable
insights into heart health.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Smarter Applications
|
Stand:
|
Hall 26, Stand 132
|
Web:
|
https://smarter.am/
|
Smarter is back for its fifth straight IFA and we can't wait to show
you what we have install this time around!
|
|
|
As one of the UK's fastest growing IoT startups, Smarter is
continuing to pave the way in creating innovative technology to help
our everyday lives with unique smart kitchen products.
|
|
|
First coming to prominence with its' revolutionary 'iKettle' - the
world's first WiFi-controlled kettle, this year Smarter is thrilled
to showcase the latest generation of app-enabled products including
Smarter Coffee, iKettle and FridgeCam.
|
|
|
FridgeCam (out now in the UK) is the world's first smart wireless
fridge camera, capable of retrofitting into any fridge and is an
essential tool for combating food waste in the home.
|
|
|
Why not stop by our booth and see for yourself!
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
ULE Alliance
|
Stand:
|
6.2/134
|
Web:
|
www.ulealliance.org
|
The ULE Alliance promotes Ultra Low Energy – the only IoT wireless
technology guaranteeing high quality voice communication. ULE
Alliance and its members: Crow, DSP Group, Gigaset, Intel, Jazz
Hipster and Vtech Telecommunications, will show innovative products
for Smart Homes, including:
|
|
|
- A gateway bridging ULE and IoTivity networks, connecting devices
across diverse wireless networks.
|
|
|
- Two-way voice conversation for Amazon Alexa: Amazon-certified
device. In addition, SGW Global, ULE Alliance contributor member,
will present ULE powered and Amazon-Alexa enabled product in Hall
26, stand 239.
|
|
|
Please contact secretariat@ulealliance.org to set up a meeting.
Follow our latest IFA news on Twitter: @ULE_Alliance
|
|
|
|