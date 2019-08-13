IFA Irish Farmers Association : BEEF TALKS MAKE SOME PROGRESS ON ISSUES FOR BEEF FARMERS

13 Aug 2019 BEEF TALKS MAKE SOME PROGRESS ON ISSUES FOR BEEF FARMERS Cattle

The beef talks in Backweston have concluded after more than 12 hours of discussions between the various parties.

The independent Chairman Michael Dowling will circulate a document based on the proposals that were put forward.

IFA President Joe Healy said some progress had been made on market transparency and the introduction of a price index.

There is also a commitment to look at the market specifications that impact on price that exist in the grid.

It is expected that the talks will re-convene on Thursday or Monday next.