IFA Irish Farmers Association : BOORTMALT WILL HAVE TO TAKE ACCOUNT OF WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR 2018 MALTING BARLEY HARVEST

07 Sep 2018 BOORTMALT WILL HAVE TO TAKE ACCOUNT OF WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR 2018 MALTING BARLEY HARVEST Grain

IFA Malting Barley Committee Chairman Mark Browne said IFA has met Boortmalt to review this year's harvest and negotiate a revised deal for the 2019 crop.

The IFA Chairman said the 2018 malting barley harvest has been one of the worst on record, due to the exceptional drought conditions in the East and Midlands of the country.

Despite the negotiation of an improved deal in June, Mark Browne said many growers will fail to cover production costs at the current pricing structure due to poor yields and quality issues arising from the lack of rainfall.

In view of the unprecedented weather conditions and the current lack of confidence in the sector among growers, IFA believes that Boortmalt should consider all mitigating factors when settling the final pricing arrangements for the 2018 crop. 'This matter needs to be dealt with immediately, as the outcome will significantly impact on growers' decisions to grow malting barley for the coming season.'

Mark Browne also confirmed that the malting barley committee intend to negotiate a deal for the 2019 crop as soon as possible in order for growers to finalise their winter and spring crop schedules.