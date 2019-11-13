Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IFA Irish Farmers Association : CATTLE FACTORY PRICES 13th NOVEMBER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 12:50pm EST

13 Nov 2019

CATTLE FACTORY PRICES 13th NOVEMBER

Cattle
, Prices

Prices reported as quoted or paid to IFA Members

  • Steer base €3.45/3.50/kg.
  • Heifers €3.50/3.55/kg.
  • Young Bulls O/R/U €3.20-3.55/kg.
  • Cows €2.60/3.20/kg.
  • In-spec bonus 20c/kg for under 30 months and 8c/kg for 30 to 36 months.
  • 12c/kg bonus for under 30 month steers and heifers grading O- and those with a fat class of 4+ that meet all other in spec criteria.
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
Steers Heifers Cows
Dawn Slane 345 345/350 260 - 320
Kepak Athleague 345 345/350 260 - 320
Moyvalley Meats 345 345/350 260 - 320
Euro Farm Foods 345 345/350 260 - 320
ABP Clones 345 345/350
Liffey Meats 350 355 260 - 320
Slaney Foods 345 345/350 260 - 320
Kepak Kilbeggan 345 345/350 260 - 320
Dawn Ballyhaunis 345 345/350 260 - 320
Ashbourne Meats 345 345/350 260 - 320
Meadowmeats Rathdowney 345 345/350 260 - 320
Foyle Meats *incl 10c China approved +10c 320-380kgs 350* 355*
Charleville Foods 345 345/350 260 - 320
Kepak Watergrasshill 345 345/350 260 - 320
ABP Bandon 345 345/350 260 - 320
ABP Cahir 345 345/350 260 - 320
ABP Waterford 345 345/350 260 - 320
Dawn Grannagh 345 345/350 260 - 320
ABP Nenagh 345 345/350 260 - 320
Farmers should insist on payment on the day for their cattle

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 17:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:20pMetLife sued for gender discrimination by ex-chief administrative officer
RE
01:20pEURASIA MINING : Exercise of Options, Warrants & Accelerator Clause
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pOne day ahead of deadline, Trump says he'll decide on auto tariffs 'soon'
RE
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, San Francisco Area — October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Phoenix area – October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Los Angeles area – October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Alaska area – October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, West Region — October 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Shares, bond yields slip on sour trade deal sentiment
3TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
5ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group