IFA Irish Farmers Association : CATTLE FACTORY PRICES 13th NOVEMBER

13 Nov 2019
CATTLE FACTORY PRICES 13th NOVEMBER
Prices reported as quoted or paid to IFA Members
-
Steer base €3.45/3.50/kg.
-
Heifers €3.50/3.55/kg.
-
Young Bulls O/R/U €3.20-3.55/kg.
-
Cows €2.60/3.20/kg.
-
In-spec bonus 20c/kg for under 30 months and 8c/kg for 30 to 36 months.
-
12c/kg bonus for under 30 month steers and heifers grading O- and those with a fat class of 4+ that meet all other in spec criteria.
|
|
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
|
|
Steers
|
Heifers
|
Cows
|
Dawn Slane
|
345
|
345/350
|
260 - 320
|
Kepak Athleague
|
345
|
345/350
|
260 - 320
|
Moyvalley Meats
|
345
|
345/350
|
260 - 320
|
Euro Farm Foods
|
345
|
345/350
|
260 - 320
|
ABP Clones
|
345
|
345/350
|
|
Liffey Meats
|
350
|
355
|
260 - 320
|
Slaney Foods
|
345
|
345/350
|
260 - 320
|
Kepak Kilbeggan
|
345
|
345/350
|
260 - 320
|
Dawn Ballyhaunis
|
345
|
345/350
|
260 - 320
|
Ashbourne Meats
|
345
|
345/350
|
260 - 320
|
Meadowmeats Rathdowney
|
345
|
345/350
|
260 - 320
|
Foyle Meats *incl 10c China approved +10c 320-380kgs
|
350*
|
355*
|
|
Charleville Foods
|
345
|
345/350
|
260 - 320
|
Kepak Watergrasshill
|
345
|
345/350
|
260 - 320
|
ABP Bandon
|
345
|
345/350
|
260 - 320
|
ABP Cahir
|
345
|
345/350
|
260 - 320
|
ABP Waterford
|
345
|
345/350
|
260 - 320
|
Dawn Grannagh
|
345
|
345/350
|
260 - 320
|
ABP Nenagh
|
345
|
345/350
|
260 - 320
|
Farmers should insist on payment on the day for their cattle
