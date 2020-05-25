IFA Irish Farmers Association : CO-OPS SHOULD FOLLOW AURIVO EXAMPLE AND HOLD MILK PRICE

Log in
05/25/2020 | 01:28pm EDT

25 May 2020

CO-OPS SHOULD FOLLOW AURIVO EXAMPLE AND HOLD MILK PRICE

COVID-19
, Dairy

IFA National Dairy Committee Chairman Tom Phelan has commended Aurivo for holding their April base milk price when all others cut theirs by 1c/l.

'Dairy markets have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 since February. However, as more countries get out of lockdown and markets reopen, spot prices and other market quotes in the last four to five weeks, and even the latest GDT auction, have improved from low levels,' Mr Phelan said.

'Meanwhile, most co-ops have cut their milk price by a total of 3c/l between March and April, which will cost an average farmer over €6,500 over the peak months from March to June alone. The gap between the lower market returns and the price paid to farmers has narrowed, and it is now time for co-ops to hold milk prices and to let the rising market meet them,' he added.

'Aurivo deserve credit for their moderate approach on milk prices when farmers are under huge pressure. We urge other co-ops to follow their lead,' he concluded.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 17:27:05 UTC
