Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IFA Irish Farmers Association : DAIRY CO-OPS MUST HEED STABLE EUROPEAN PRICES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

03 Sep 2019

DAIRY CO-OPS MUST HEED STABLE EUROPEAN PRICES

Dairy

IFA National Dairy Chairman Tom Phelan said Irish co-ops, which have been cutting milk prices in July to varying degrees and are busy talking them down further, were falling behind their European counterparts, many of which have held prices for some months, with plans to hold into September.

He added that the three Irish co-ops included in the Dutch LTO monthly review of European milk prices were 3.3c/l behind the average of the review for July milk, and it was high time Irish co-ops stabilised milk prices for the rest of the year. 'With the exception of the West Cork Co-ops, Irish milk purchasers have paid farmers less than the Ornua PPI return for most of the last 11 months, and they can afford to hold prices at least till year end,' Mr Phelan said.

'All European milk price indicators are showing stability. The EU average milk price published for July by the EU Milk Market Observatory (MMO) based on member states' reports is €33.7/100kgs, slightly above the June €33.5/100kgs price. Between June 2018 and June 2019, the average milk price reported by the EU MMO has increased by 4%, yet the Irish price by only 1%,' he said.

'The Dutch LTO monthly review of European milk prices also shows that the three Irish co-ops it includes (Glanbia, Kerry and Dairygold) have fallen behind the average for some months. For July milk, this gap has widened to 3.3c/l,' he said.

'The main European milk purchasers have stabilised milk prices for some months now, with Dutch-based cross-border co-op Friesland Campina paying €35/100kgs for Jul and August and continuing to hold for September. Arla UK is also holding its milk price for September, the 8th consecutive month, at 30.22p/l, with most other British milk purchasers also holding, in many cases continuing a trend several months long. Web-Agri France reports an actual 6% increase in the average milk price paid to French farmers for the third quarter of the year (July to September), to 34c/l,' he said.

'Irish co-ops are falling behind on milk prices, and it is simply unfair to Irish dairy farmers. Brexit is a legitimate cause for concern, but Irish dairy farmers cannot be made to pay for it in advance. Co-ops must send a clear signal to farmers that they will hold the milk price to year end,' he concluded.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 17:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12pWalmart to stop selling ammunition for handguns, assault-style weapons
RE
02:12pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President Ramaphosa welcomes Q2 growth findings
PU
02:10pWalmart to stop selling ammunition for handguns, assault-style weapons
RE
02:07pU.S. Treasury yields drop, stocks slide on weak factory data, tariffs
RE
02:01pU.S. Treasury yields drop, stocks slide on weak factory data, tariffs
RE
01:59pU.S. Treasury yields drop, stocks slide on weak factory data, tariffs
RE
01:57pUSCIB UNITED STATES COUNCIL FOR INTERNATIONAL BU : APEC Issues Next Steps for Improved Chemicals Cooperation
PU
01:52pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : NFL player to be featured in Idaho spud promotions
PU
01:42pBGE BALTIMORE GAS AND ELECTRIC : and WBAL-TV Team Up for Natural Gas Safety Hero Challenge
PU
01:34pWall Street bogged down by weak manufacturing data, trade worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
4XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
5EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : Buys Product Lines From Circor for $84.5 Million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group