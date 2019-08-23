IFA Irish Farmers Association : DAIRY MARKET REPORT 23rd AUGUST

On the other hand, demand in Africa and the Middle East continues to struggle. African demand for Jan-June is reported down 10%, although this does not include FFMP (fat filled milk powder or enriched milk powder) which is comfortably offsetting the fall.

Middle eastern demand, after a negative period, is believed to be on the way back up.

Oil price revenues, despite OPEC's best efforts, have been hampered by crude oil prices remaining around $60/barrell. For many Middle Eastern and some African countries, these are crucial revenues to finance food, including dairy, imports.

More positively, lower priced butter is now more affordable, and there are reports that this is starting to impact positively on some markets.

Geopolitical uncertainties

These are probably the main factors affecting both the global economic expectations and the market sentiments.

Brexit is the obvious and most immediate one. Much has been said about the (already being felt) impact of Brexit on beef markets and prices. But dairy markets, especially Irish dairy exports, are also very dependent on the UK - we have documented this in the initial IFA Brexit document back in March 2017, and you can check the facts and figures here.

Trade disputes between the US and the EU (Airbus v Boeing, and the imposition of import tariffs by the US including on EU dairy products), between the US and China (again, mutual imposition of import tariffs, which have led to serious implications for US farmers, and have given rise to the need for the US to spend a reported $16bn in farmer trade aids) are also causing major disruption in world trade. The uncertainty this creates for the ability to trade any commodity is damaging all markets, including dairy markets.

Finally, a number of countries with sizeable populations and potential large markets for dairy imports are affected by wars and conflicts - e.g. Iran and much of the rest of the Middle East.