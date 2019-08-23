Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IFA Irish Farmers Association : DAIRY MARKET REPORT 23rd AUGUST

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 06:28am EDT

On the other hand, demand in Africa and the Middle East continues to struggle. African demand for Jan-June is reported down 10%, although this does not include FFMP (fat filled milk powder or enriched milk powder) which is comfortably offsetting the fall.

Middle eastern demand, after a negative period, is believed to be on the way back up.

Oil price revenues, despite OPEC's best efforts, have been hampered by crude oil prices remaining around $60/barrell. For many Middle Eastern and some African countries, these are crucial revenues to finance food, including dairy, imports.

More positively, lower priced butter is now more affordable, and there are reports that this is starting to impact positively on some markets.

Geopolitical uncertainties

These are probably the main factors affecting both the global economic expectations and the market sentiments.

Brexit is the obvious and most immediate one. Much has been said about the (already being felt) impact of Brexit on beef markets and prices. But dairy markets, especially Irish dairy exports, are also very dependent on the UK - we have documented this in the initial IFA Brexit document back in March 2017, and you can check the facts and figures here.

Trade disputes between the US and the EU (Airbus v Boeing, and the imposition of import tariffs by the US including on EU dairy products), between the US and China (again, mutual imposition of import tariffs, which have led to serious implications for US farmers, and have given rise to the need for the US to spend a reported $16bn in farmer trade aids) are also causing major disruption in world trade. The uncertainty this creates for the ability to trade any commodity is damaging all markets, including dairy markets.

Finally, a number of countries with sizeable populations and potential large markets for dairy imports are affected by wars and conflicts - e.g. Iran and much of the rest of the Middle East.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 10:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:46aEuro at three-week low as possibility of hawkish Fed boosts dollar
RE
06:39aGlobal Stocks Rise, With All Eyes on the Fed
DJ
06:35aLouisiana Appleseed to Host Community Forum in Lake Charles to Address Household Debt
SE
06:29aGerman economy is not in recession, ministry says, after second quarter contraction
RE
06:28aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : DAIRY MARKET REPORT 23rd AUGUST
PU
06:21aNike, Gap Among Fashion Brands Pledging Improved Sustainability
DJ
06:03aOil price steadies as markets await Fed steer
RE
06:03aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : New ADB Country Strategy to Expand Trade, Drive Economic Growth in Georgia
PU
06:03aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : ის საქართველოსთან თანამშრომლობის ახალი სტრატეგია ხელს შეუწყობს ვაჭრობისა და Ʈ
PU
06:03aOil price steadies as markets await Fed steer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
2ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
3SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
4ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS : ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Positive H1 performance amidst market volatility
5LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP : Asian petrochemical profits slammed by trade war crossfire, oversupply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group