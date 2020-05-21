Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IFA Irish Farmers Association : FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 21st MAY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

20 May 2020

FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 21st MAY

Cattle
, Pigs

Prices reported as quoted or paid to IFA Members

  • Prices rising, strong demand.
  • Factories paying 5-10c/kg above quotes.
  • Steer base €3.60 - 3.70/kg.
  • Heifer base €3.60 - 3.75/kg.
  • Young Bulls R/U €3.60/3.70/kg.
  • Cows €2.80/3.30/kg.
  • In-spec bonus 20c/kg for under 30 months and 8c/kg for 30 to 36 months.
  • 12c/kg bonus for under 30 month steers and heifers grading O- and those with a fat class of 4+ that meet all other in spec criteria.
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
Steers Heifers Cows
Dawn Slane 360 360/365 280 - 320
Kepak Athleague 360 360/365 280 - 320
Moyvalley Meats 355 355 280 - 310
Euro Farm Foods 360 360/365 280 - 320
ABP Clones 360 360/365
Liffey Meats 360 360/365 280 - 320
Slaney Foods 360 360/365 280 - 320
Kepak Kilbeggan 360 360/365 280 - 320
Dawn Ballyhaunis 360 360/365 280 - 320
Ashbourne Meats 360 360/365 280 - 330
Foyle Meats *incl 10c China approved, 300-380kgs 370* 375* 280 - 330
Meadowmeats Rathdowney 360 360/365 280 - 320
Charleville Foods 360 360/365 280 - 320
Kepak Watergrasshill 360 360/365 280 - 320
ABP Bandon 360 360/365 280 - 320
ABP Cahir 360 360/365 280 - 320
ABP Waterford 360 360/365 280 - 320
Dawn Grannagh 360 360/365 280 - 320
ABP Nenagh 360 360/365 280 - 320
Farmers should insist on payment on the day for their cattle

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 17:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : A case for accelerated health integration in Africa
PU
01:33pU.S. House Republicans press TikTok on use of kids' data, ties to Beijing
RE
01:30pReal Sector Developments Report – November 2013
PU
01:30pBANK OF GHANA : Real Sector Developments Report – June 2012
PU
01:27pU.S. sees progress with China over farm products under Phase 1 trade deal
RE
01:24pOil at highest since March on lower U.S. inventories, recovering demand
RE
01:23pMNUCHIN : Strong Likelihood We'll Need Another Stimulus Package
DJ
01:19pTrump to visit Ford plant in Michigan as political tensions flare
RE
01:18pTrump to visit Ford plant in Michigan as political tensions flare
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa closes in on $10 billion state rescue deal
4URALKALI : Reaches Agreement on Potash Shipments to India
5SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group