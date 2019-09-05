Log in
IFA Irish Farmers Association : FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 4th SEPTEMBER

09/05/2019 | 11:47am EDT

05 Sep 2019

FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 4th SEPTEMBER

Cattle
, Prices

Prices reported as quoted or paid to IFA Members.

  • Steer base €3.45/3.50/kg.
  • Heifers €3.55/3.60/kg.
  • Young Bulls O/R/U €3.20-3.55/kg.
  • Cows €2.80/3.30/kg.
  • In-spec bonus 12c/kg above base price.
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
Steers Heifers Cows
Dunbia 345/350 355/360 280 - 330
Kepak Athleague 345/350 355/360 280 - 330
Moyvalley Meats 345/350 355/360 280 - 330
Euro Farm Foods 345/350 355/360 280 - 330
ABP Clones 345/350 355/360
Slaney Foods 345/350 355/360 280 - 330
Kepak Kilbeggan 345/350 355/360 280 - 330
Liffey Meats 345/350 355/360 280 - 330
Kildare Chilling 345/350 355/360 280 - 330
Dawn Ballyhaunis 345/350 355/360 280 - 330
Ashbourne Meats 345/350 355/360 280 - 330
Meadowmeats Rathdowney 345/350 355/360 280 - 330
Foyle Meats *incl 10c 300-380kgs China approved 350* 355* 280 - 325
Charleville Foods 345/350 355/360 280 - 330
Kepak Watergrasshill 345/350 355/360 280 - 330
ABP Bandon 345/350 355/360 280 - 330
ABP Cahir 345/350 355/360 280 - 330
ABP Waterford 345/350 355/360 280 - 330
Dawn Grannagh 345/350 355/360 280 - 330
ABP Nenagh 345/350 355/360 280 - 330

Farmers should insist on payment on the day for their cattle.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 15:46:07 UTC
