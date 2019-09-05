IFA Irish Farmers Association : FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 4th SEPTEMBER

05 Sep 2019
FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 4th SEPTEMBER
Cattle
, Prices
Prices reported as quoted or paid to IFA Members.
-
Steer base €3.45/3.50/kg.
-
Heifers €3.55/3.60/kg.
-
Young Bulls O/R/U €3.20-3.55/kg.
-
Cows €2.80/3.30/kg.
-
In-spec bonus 12c/kg above base price.
|
|
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
|
|
Steers
|
Heifers
|
Cows
|
Dunbia
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
Kepak Athleague
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
Moyvalley Meats
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
Euro Farm Foods
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
ABP Clones
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
|
Slaney Foods
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
Kepak Kilbeggan
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
Liffey Meats
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
Kildare Chilling
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
Dawn Ballyhaunis
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
Ashbourne Meats
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
Meadowmeats Rathdowney
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
Foyle Meats *incl 10c 300-380kgs China approved
|
350*
|
355*
|
280 - 325
|
Charleville Foods
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
Kepak Watergrasshill
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
ABP Bandon
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
ABP Cahir
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
ABP Waterford
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
Dawn Grannagh
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
ABP Nenagh
|
345/350
|
355/360
|
280 - 330
|
Farmers should insist on payment on the day for their cattle.
Disclaimer
