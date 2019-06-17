IFA Irish Farmers Association : FARMERS CAN LEAD RENEWABLES REVOLUTION IN GOVT CLIMATE PLAN

Log in
FARMERS CAN LEAD RENEWABLES REVOLUTION IN GOVT CLIMATE PLAN

06/17/2019 | 06:03am EDT

17 Jun 2019

FARMERS CAN LEAD RENEWABLES REVOLUTION IN GOVT CLIMATE PLAN

Environment & Rural Affairs

Ahead of the publication of the Government's climate plan, IFA President Joe Healy said the success of the plan will be determined by the willingness of the Government to put in place the necessary policy measures to ensure the delivery of the Teagasc climate roadmap and to make farm-scale and community based renewables a reality.

'The Teagasc climate roadmap contains a scientific pathway that can transform our renewables sector and offset agricultural emissions. Farmers are ready to take on the challenge. However, Government must put in place the required grid access, planning and tariff supports. The delivery of this requires a whole-of-Government approach and today's Action Plan must be the first step in making this happen,' he said.

Joe Healy said he would be looking for significant intent on the microgeneration of electricity, with credible tariffs and supports to incentivise communities.

Any increase in the carbon tax would be very difficult for farming as there isn't an alternative

The IFA President said the critical issue for farming and agriculture is that our low-carbon model of food production is not sacrificed.

'Reducing food production from Ireland would be likely to increase global emissions as it would lead to food being produced in other countries who have much more carbon intensive forms of production,' he said.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 10:03:04 UTC
