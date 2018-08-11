Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IFA Irish Farmers Association : FODDER IMPORT SCHEME NEEDED SOONER RATHER THAN LATER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 02:05pm CEST

11 Aug 2018

FODDER IMPORT SCHEME NEEDED SOONER RATHER THAN LATER

Drought
, President

IFA President Joe Healy said a fodder import scheme will have to be part of the Government's response to the drought conditions as soon as possible to give co-ops and merchants the best chance of sourcing fodder from other countries.

Joe Healy said Minister Creed has to introduce an import scheme to help alleviate problems for the coming winter. 'Farmers will save as much fodder as they can, but it is very unlikely that we will be able grow enough. An import scheme would help to meet the demand.'

The IFA President said we are still waiting for clarification on key GLAS derogations for low-input grassland & catch crops, which would help to release more land to conserve fodder.

'Farmers also need more flexibility on fertiliser application rules to allow them to maximise grass growth in the next few months,' he said.

The IFA President again called on Minister Creed to introduce immediately the low-cost loans which were promised in last October's Budget, adding that these loans must be available for working capital.

'Many farmers have now run up huge bills with their co-ops and merchants purchasing additional feed. Opening up the loans would make available over €150m in liquidity for farmers which would help to pay feed and other bills,' Joe Healy said.

'All direct payments have to rolled out on time, starting with the increased ANC payment next month and the 70% advance payment under the Basic Payment Scheme in October.'

IFA has prepared a full list of actions needed to help alleviate the crisis.

https://www.ifa.ie/drought-crisis-urgent-government-action-required/#.W2LZrFBKg2w

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 11 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2018 12:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45pDND/CAF DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENCE AND C : Defence Minister to visit Canada’s Arctic
PU
03:25pBELIZE : BWU reaches agreement at Belize Sugar Industries (BSI)
PU
02:48pChinese Banks Revenue up Lending to Buoy Economy in U.S. Trade Fight--Update
DJ
02:35pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : No Deal Brexit is not an Option
PU
02:05pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Fodder import scheme needed sooner rather than later
PU
12:53pChinese Banks Revenue up Lending to Buoy Economy in U.S. Trade Fight
DJ
12:30pTrump Vows to Double Metals Tariffs on Turkey-- 6th Update
DJ
12:27pPAYPAL : Intuit Secures Bitcoin Payment Patent
AQ
11:59aTurkey Crisis Rattles Currency Markets, Pushes Dollar Higher -- 9th Update
DJ
09:55aNASA NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINIST : The Parker Solar Probe Mission
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : What You Need to Know about the Federal EV Tax Credit Phase Out
2BAYER : BAYER : Monsanto ordered to pay $289 million in world's first Roundup cancer trial
3INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Bet Billions That Watson Could Im..
4VF CORPORATION : VF : Looks to Cast Off Lee, Wrangler Brands -- WSJ
5Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook on Friday

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.