IFA Irish Farmers Association : GAP BETWEEN PIG PRICE AND COST OF PRODUCTION UNSUSTAINABLE

08/16/2018 | 11:31am CEST

16 Aug 2018

GAP BETWEEN PIG PRICE AND COST OF PRODUCTION UNSUSTAINABLE

Pigs
, Prices

No change last Friday in any quotes for pigs from Irish factories. Irish pig farmers continue to lose money at an unsustainable rate, with the gap between the prevailing pig price of €1.38c/kg and the ever-rising cost of production, getting close to 20c/kg. An actual loss over the cost of producing a factory fit pig is at €14 per pig.

No doubt the pig sector has seen turbulent times before and will again, but a low and falling pig price coupled with the soaring cost of grains, is jeopardising the viability of the sector. IFA Pigs Chairman Tom Hogan, again called on Minister for Agriculture to call an emergency meeting of all stakeholders in the sector immediately, to decide on positive actions to help save Ireland's 3rd largest agricultural sector.

Ireland's percentage of the EU price has improved and is currently 96% of the EU average price as reported to the EU Commission for the week commencing 30/07/2018.

Factory pig throughput in Republic of Ireland export plants for the week ending August 4th 2018 was 66,178 head which was 4,171 head more than the previous week and 3,260 more than in the corresponding week in 2017.

Export Plants: Top prices on a flat rate basis

Sows: 55c/kg DW.

Weekly Slaughterings: Week-ending 04/08/2018 Pigs: 66,178 Sows: 1,607

EU-27 PIGMEAT REFERENCE PRICE WK COMMENCING 30/07/18

Irish price: €1.38kg

EU-27 average price: €1.43kg

(Grade E pigs - 55% to 60% lean meat excluding VAT but including transport and bonuses).

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 09:30:05 UTC
