Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IFA Irish Farmers Association : LIQUID MILK IS BEING UNDER-REMUNERATED – ESPECIALLY FOR THOSE PAID FLAT OVER THE WINTER MONTHS – FINN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

04 Jul 2019

LIQUID MILK IS BEING UNDER-REMUNERATED - ESPECIALLY FOR THOSE PAID FLAT OVER THE WINTER MONTHS - FINN

Liquid Milk

Commenting on the publication this week of the National Milk Agency Annual Report for 2018, IFA National Liquid Milk Chairman John Finn said it was clear that liquid milk producers were being under-remunerated relative to the value of the high quality fresh milk they ensure consumers can reliably find on supermarket shelves, and the high costs inherent in their production system. He added that the National Milk Agency report also made clear that farmers paid a 'flat' price over the winter period stood to lose out by as much as 4.6c/l annualised on year-round contracts when compared to the producers who get remunerated for their constituents winter as well as summer.

'Since the creation of the National Milk Agency, 23 years ago, the retail price of fresh milk has increased by 36% (compared to a 78% increase in general CPI inflation over the same period). The price received by milk producers, on the other hand, is only 10% higher today than it was in 1995,' he said.

'Over the same period, the costs of producing milk have increased massively. Fertiliser prices have increased 71%, feed ingredient prices have increased by between 20 and 40%, and energy costs have risen by over 120%,' he added.

'Also, farmers' hard work has delivered significantly increased milk solids in the last 20 years: butterfat is up 12%, and protein 8%. ICBF has shown a major increase in solids has also been achieved by the specialist farmers calving their herd in autumn,' he said.

'For years dairies have argued that they do not get the value for solids on the liquid milk market place, this is very debatable when it comes to cream. We are currently researching this, and at this early stage estimate that up to 13c is currently being added by cream sales at wholesale prices to every litre of liquid milk sold by our dairies,' said IFA's National Liquid Milk Chairman.

'The evidence is mounting that liquid milk producers are being under-remunerated for the quality of fresh milk they deliver, and the massive cost increases they incur. To secure adequate fresh milk supplies on supermarket shelves, dairies must up their winter payments for 2019/20, and those still paying farmers flat must engage with their producer groups to review their system to ensure it remunerates them fairly,' Mr. Finn concluded.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 16:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:58pEurope trade channel with Iran close to 1st deal in days - France
RE
01:48pMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Prime Minister of Jamaica congratulates PM Modi
PU
01:38pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : The resilience we seek to build must be built within the CARICOM Single Market and Economy – CARICOM SG
PU
01:26pFarmers Built a Soybean Export Empire Around -2-
DJ
01:26pFarmers Built a Soybean Export Empire Around China. Now They're Fighting to Save It.
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:54pU.S. and 15 others slam EU regulation of farm products at WTO
RE
12:44pOil prices fall on U.S. inventory data, concerns about demand
RE
12:43pWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : United States initiates WTO dispute against Indian duties on US imports
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China says existing U.S. tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
2BANCO SANTANDER : In Brexit Britain, battling home lenders chase risk and pensioners
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
4BANCO BPM : Italy counts on army of number-crunchers to win bad loan war
5OUTOTEC OYJ : Combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals - Metso Flow Control to Become an Independent Company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About