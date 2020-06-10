Log in
IFA Irish Farmers Association : LIVE EXPORT TRADE VITAL FOR OUR 3BN LIVESTOCK SECTOR

06/10/2020 | 06:23am EDT

10 Jun 2020

LIVE EXPORT TRADE VITAL FOR OUR €3BN LIVESTOCK SECTOR

Cattle
, Dairy

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the live export trade is very important to our €3bn beef and livestock sector.

'A strong live export trade is essential for Irish agriculture in terms of price competition and alternative market outlets. As an island nation in the EU, Ireland must insist that we have full access to all markets for our livestock,' he said.

Tim Cullinan said Irish live exports operate to the highest animal welfare standards in the world.

The Minister for Agriculture and the Department of Agriculture has made it clear that Ireland operates to the highest standards, not just EU standards, but EU-Plus standards.

Minister Creed has consistently pointed out that the Department of Agriculture inspections ensure that 'the highest animal welfare standards are strictly complied with during transport of live cattle'.

IFA National Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said the Government must guarantee Irish farmers full market access for all live animal exports.

The Government has very detailed and specific research from Teagasc Grange which proves that the highest welfare standards exist under the current live export regulations.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 10:22:02 UTC
